TRAVERSE CITY — The Transportation Security Administration is hosting a hiring event to assist individuals interested in applying for transportation security officer positions at Cherry Capital Airport.
The May 4 event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Technology Classroom at Northwest Michigan Works, located at 1209 S. Garfield Ave., Suite C, in Traverse City. Register for the event at https://tinyurl.com/48ca237p.
The event will be held again on Thursday, May 18, at the same location.
Attendees will receive information about both full- and part-time TSO positions. Those attending the event will also have the opportunity to complete multiple steps of the hiring process.
A presentation about the TSO role, application assistance and scheduling of computer-based testing for job seekers are planned. TSA will provide an overview of working for the federal government and discuss benefits, including paid leave, health care plans for full- and part-time employees and 401K coverage.
Starting pay at Cherry Capital Airport is $20.29 per hour, according to a release.
TSA is also offering a sign-on bonus of up to $2,000 to eligible new hires — $1,000 after onboarding and an additional $1,000 after one year of service — with service agreement. The sign-on bonus applies to TSO new hires through Sept. 30, according to the release.
TSO candidates are required to have two valid forms of state or federal identification.
For more information visit https://jobs.tsa.gov/events/05-04/traverse-city-recruiting-event.
