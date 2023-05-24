ACME — Truly Free has truly come full circle.
When Stephen Ezell first tried to get his cleaning products into a local grocery chain in 2013, he was told they wouldn’t sell and denied access. So he built seven displays out of old pallets, put them into stores without management knowledge.
There was a sticker on the back of the box urging the purchaser to call Ezell’s cell phone for service. A customer trying to make a purchase discovered the laundry detergent wouldn’t scan at the register because it wasn’t in the system.
Management was not impressed.
The first store Ezell set up his display — and the last one he collected the next day — was the Acme Tom’s Food Market. The building is now his new headquarters.
At least that’s Ezell’s story, and he’s sticking to it.
Ezell’s Truly Free opened its first retail location May 11 at 6261 U.S. 31 North. Ezell said the move into the former Tom’s store allows the company to consolidate operations from five buildings — three on South Airport Road and two others on Garfield Avenue and Continental Drive — in what he said is a “game-changer” for the company, which employs 60 locally and a total of 180 between contract and virtual workers.
The grand opening of Truly Free followed the May 11 groundbreaking for Oak Shore Commons at the construction site. Oak Shore Commons is building housing in and around Truly Free and redeveloping the Acme Kmart site to the north.
“It’s good to see this, two old buildings atrophying in our community for years turning into something and creating jobs and life,” he said.
Strathmore Real Estate Group Principal and Chief Financial Officer Jacob Chappelle said Oak Shore Commons will offer 186 rental units over nine buildings. The project, which features his brother and Strathmore Principal and President Sam Chappelle, should have two buildings of apartments for “center of the market year-round” residents open June 1, 2024.
Chappelle praised the leadership of Acme Township as well as the tenants like Truly Free are bringing to the project, which includes turning the 86,479-square-foot Kmart building for “a state of the art 8-court pickleball club and pro-shop, a Northwind Health and Fitness public gym, a Flex Suites Office Center offering flexible office and meeting space, the headquarters of local nonprofit Grand Traverse Men’s Shed, public self-storage and warehousing in the rear,” according to a release.
“It makes us feel good; it’s great to see,” said Chappelle, who said Truly Free did a lot of “the heavy lifting” as the first tenant and repurposing the former grocery store. “We’re doing the same thing at Kmart — this big box store we don’t want to tear down — to create housing and as many community uses as possible.”
The Truly Free retail store is in the front entrance to the former Tom’s store. The checkout and the displays — plus the cubicles and desks in the offices —are all from repurposed pallet and barn wood from a former Grawn business. Desks are from a repurposed bowling alley Ezell bought in Novi years back.
“It was a labor of love, both ways,” Ezell said.
Repurposing and reusing is also a huge part of the company, which sells laundry and other cleaning products in refillable and sustainable containers.
“We wound up with the world’s first refillable laundry detergent company,” Ezell said. “We went around the house to under the sink, above the sink to create non-toxic products that are an alternative to the toxic, pollution junk that you get in the supermarket.
“We took something normally disposable and turned into into long-time warranty products.”
Founded in 2008, Ezelll bought into the Celestial Soap company in 2011.
“We failed at everything we’ve ever tried,” he said of the early days. “Miserably.”
In 2015, Ezell said there was a “last-ditch effort to save the company” with the launch of MyGreenFills.com. Ezell said an effort to find out how much to ship 4 pounds, 50 ounces of detergent from Traverse City to every major city averaged $14 for a product he was selling for 15 in what he called “our going-out-of-business philosophy.”
“So we reverse-engineered the problem,” he said. “We discovered that most of the weight was the water. Plus the packaging was so expensive and it was a big plastic jug that was going to wind up in the ocean anyway.”
So the company, which rebranded as Truly Free in October 2021, started sending empty plastic jugs — most of which are still in use five years later — and auto ships refills mixed by the customer, which Ezell calls family members.
Truly Free is one of the biggest customers of FedEx and UPS north of Grand Rapids, Ezell said. He said the company will send out 1,500 to 2,000 boxes a day seven days a week to more than 250,000 family members.
He said Truly Free has just under 100,000 active subscribers and just under 400,000 who make a purchase every month.
“We are growing,” Ezell said. “We have had incremental growth every quarter over quarter since 2017. We’ve never had a flat or down month or quarter since 2017. It’s a labor of love.”
So is working with two ministries that produce items like Dryer Angels for Truly Free, the Caribbean Christian Centre for the Deaf in Jamaica and Hands of Hope for formerly trafficked women in southeast Asia.
Ezell said Truly Free has profit sharing every employee in the building.
Now the company has nearly 70 different stock keeping units (SKUs) between Truly Free and its True Self Organics skin care line under one roof, the former home of a grocery store from April 1983 to March 2019, according to the Tom’s Food Market website.
Not to mention a retail location, which offers a buy-one-get-one-free promotion for those walking though the doors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
It’s the first step toward what Jacob Chappelle said is “an adaptive development” in the 22-acre property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.