TRAVERSE CITY — While Traverse City hasn’t had a newly constructed hotel open in more than a decade, that is no longer true.
Tru by Hilton Traverse City opened a new 90-room hotel last week at 3572 U.S. 31. The hotel is behind the McDonald’s restaurant just south of Traverse City.
The Traverse City hotel is the 237th Tru facility since Hilton introduced the brand in 2016, according to a release from Traverse City Tourism. Tru by Hilton Traverse City features a large public space designed for “groups to gather and play games, business people can use it as a working space or travelers can enjoy a snack from a marketplace that is open all day and night,” the release said.
“This is a vibrant brand and something that is not currently in the Traverse City market,” Northern Michigan Hospitality Management Hotels Area General Manager Ric Heller said in the release. “It’s a unique facility that will attract a younger traveler. It fulfills all their needs with an energetic and still relaxing environment.”
Tru is the second Hilton hotel in Traverse City, joining the Hampton Inn by Hilton at 1000 U.S. 31 North on East Grand Traverse Bay.
“That will be a big draw,” Traverse City Tourism President Trevor Tkach said in the release. “Hilton is an internationally known brand that is built on quality and taking care of the traveler. It should be a great addition to the region.”
“We have a huge mural that encompasses what Traverse City is all about, we use local goods and support local businesses,” Heller said in the release. “It showcases the wonderful tourism industry we have here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.