SANTA ROSA, California — Laurentide Winery in Lake Leelanau came up golden at Dan Berger’s International Wine & Cider Competition.
Laurentide was one of four area wineries to medal at the 41st annual competition, but the lone one to earn triple gold. Laurentide’s 2021 Sauvignon Blanc claimed Best of Class in addition to the triple gold distinction.
Laurentide was the only Michigan winery to win a Best of Class at the 2022 competition, according to a release from the winery. The wine was up “against a competitive group of 35 Sauvignon Blancs from all across the country and world,” according to the release.
“Our 11th estate vintage of Sauvignon Blanc is a testament to an emerging legacy of great wines being produced in northern Michigan,” Laurentide co-owner Susan Braymer said in a release. “Our terroir and team together create history in a bottle.”
In addition to the triple gold, Laurentide claimed two silver medals for its 2021 Emergence Red and 2021 Pinot Gris. Laurentide opened in 2012 and is run by owners Bill and Susan Braymer.
Left Foot Charley in Traverse City claimed five total medals at the competition. Left Foot Charley claimed gold for its 2021 Island View Pinot Blanc, 2020 Terminal Moraine Riseling and 2021 Le Cuban Riesling and silver medals for its 2021 Blaufränkisch and 2021 Kerner.
Two K Farms Cidery and Winery in Suttons Bay claimed seven total medals at Dan Berger’s. Two K won silver for its Heirloom, Pommeau and Spitzenburg and bronze for its 2021 Pinot Gris, Rosé, Honeycrisp Ice and Harrison.
The Winery at Black Star Farms in Suttons Bay won silver medals for its 2018 Blanc de Blanc and 2021 Arcturos Sur Lie Chardonnay. Black Star won bronze for its 2020 Arcturos Cabernet Franc, 2020 Arcturos Solstice and 2020 Arcturos Pinot Blanc.
The competition started in 1982 as the Riverside International Wine Competition. Wine columnist/journalist Dan Berger changed the name to Dan Berger’s International Wine Competition in 2016 and added cider to the event in 2021.
“The name no longer reflects the local farmers’ fair as it started out,” Berger said in a release. “It’s been a long time since it was just a small, regional event.”
The 2022 event was held Dec. 15, 2022 and featured 24 judges. Complete results are available at https://www.dbiwc.com/results/wine/_2022ResultsList.
