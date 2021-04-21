TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan earned multiple honors in the Editor’s Choice Awards for 2021 from Golf Digest.
Arcadia Bluffs Golf Club and The Inn at Bay Harbor were both listed as Midwest entries in “Best Golf Resorts in the Americas.”
The entries for Arcadia Bluffs and The Inn at Bay Harbor read:
“Incredible vistas of Lake Michigan give Arcadia Bluffs some of the most underrated, beautiful views in golf. The facility opened a second 18-hole course in 2018. The existing course is ranked 68th on Golf Digest’s 100 Greatest Courses. Lodging includes quaint two- to four-bedroom cottages that also overlook the lake — the rooms made Golf Digest’s 18 Coolest Rooms in Golf ranking.”
“Built on the former home of a cement factory and quarry, Arthur Hills’ 27 holes at this Northern Michigan resort include the Quarry, Links and Preserve. Dramatic views along the bluffs of Lake Michigan make for scenic holes that play tough when the wind is up. The views are just as good from the Inn at Bay Harbor, which offers shuttle service from the resort to this quaint harbor town.”
It’s the fourth straight year The Inn at Bay Harbor received an Editor’s Choice Award, according to a release.
“The resort and Bay Harbor Golf Club are the flagship of our 10 courses and three resorts in Michigan, and they represent the variety and quality of the golf experience across all of our properties,” Boyne Golf Director of Golf Sales and Marketing Ken Griffin said in a release.
The only other Michigan course to make mention was Forest Dunes Golf Course in Roscommon.
The Boyne Golf Academy in Harbor Springs was one of four Midwest entries in the “Best Golf Schools & Academies” section. The Boyne Golf Academy, which began in 1986, also received an Editor’s Choice Award in 2018.
“It is an honor for the Boyne Golf Academy to again be recognized as one of the top four Golf Schools and Academies in the Midwest by Golf Digest,” Griffin said in a release. “Through private instruction and our golf schools, our experienced staff combine the latest in technologies from GEARS, TrackMan, and now TrackMan Range with their vast knowledge to simplify the game and make every round more enjoyable.”
This is the sixth year of the Golf Digest Editor’s Choice Awards. The list includes gear and apparel as well as travel, technology and programs.
