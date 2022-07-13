TRAVERSE CITY — Jody Trietch came away with the top prize and left with nothing.
And that was just fine.
The Executive Director of Northern Michigan Angels and Chief Financial Officer at Boomerang Catapult won the top prize at TCNewTech’s inaugural Reverse Pitch Night event at the City Opera House July 5. As opposed to having startups and entrepreneurs making a pitch for funding and development assistance for a wide variety of ideas and inventions, five organization representatives took to the City Opera House stage to discuss a type or stage of investment.
After convincingly winning the audience vote for the $500 prize, Trietch promptly donated her winnings to a local nonprofit, TCNewTech.
“I did leave with something, the pride of it,” Tritech joked of her victory. “I was against some fierce competition, including my colleague, Lowell (Gruman) at Boomerang Catapult.
“There’s probably no one that is the biggest supporter in my life than him, so he has pride in me winning as well.”
TCNewTech Event Director Chris Nesbit said the idea of having investors make pitches may have been a first, but it won’t be the last.
“The investor pitch is something we’re going to do annually,” Nesbit said for a June 29 Record-Eagle article.
Trietch and Nesbit said any startup or entrepreneur is going to need access to external capital at some point in the process.
“It’s important for ... startups in our community and northern Michigan to understand what options are out there for financial innovation,” Trietch said.
“The goal is education in this situation,” Nesbit said earlier. “The idea is it gets investors in front of start-ups so they know who they are. One of the biggest problems is that (some entrepreneurs) don’t know who all the players are.”
In addition to Trietch, who was pitching for angel investors, the other ‘players’ at TCNewTech’s Reverse Pitch Night included:
- Gruman of Boomerang Catapult on Series A-C funding. Gruman “broke down what each stage’s goals and outcomes were and provided valuable insight and advice,” according to a release from TCNewTech.
- Josh Hart of Sweater Investment on venture capital. Hart discussed ways to maximize chances of getting picked, saying “the common denominator which typically differentiated an applicant ... boiled down to relationships and name recognition,” according to the release.
- Thomas Coke, Entrepreneur-In-Residence at Grand Valley State University and CEO of VarsityGems, on incubators and crowdfunding. Coke helped to provide “honest insight into the statistics and options available to companies around these two concepts,” according to the release.
- Broc W. Edwards of venture firm Pronoia on seed and pre-seed funding. Edwards “advocated advancing Michigan investors (by) working with Michigan companies, rather than out-of-state funding flowing into Michigan,” according to the release.
Following the traditional TCNewTech format, the five-minute pitch presentations were followed by a five-minute question-and-answer session.
Trietch said one of the questions she received from fellow presenter Hart was about which nonprofit she was going to donate to if she won.
“That might have sealed the deal with why so many people voted for me,” Trietch joked, when she answered TCNewTech.
Trietch said Northern Michigan Angels also hosts an event similar to TCNewTech on the third Thursday of every month, except for July. Trietch said the event is usually for startups and entrepreneurs farther down the financial investment path.
It is also open only to member investors.
In addition to the first Reverse Pitch Night, 20Fathoms also debuted its Rural Edge video — a collaboration with the Center Of Rural Innovation — highlighting the startup ecosystem in Traverse City.
Bill Palladino also shared a new app called VouchFor, with the aim to make it easier to pitch at TCNewTech. The July 5 event featured a new app for registration, voting, check-in and membership application developed by board member Dan Mastromonaco.
TCNewTech’s traditional Pitch Night returns on Aug. 2. For more information or to apply to pitch, contact Nesbit at chris@tcnewtech.org.
