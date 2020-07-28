Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle's Rise special publication. For more stories from northern Michigan's economic engine click here to read Rise in its entirety online.
The local food industry, like many industries, has pivoted drastically during the last few months. From executive closures to entire sales market losses, restaurants and farm businesses have been impacted significantly.
The Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association reported a $491 million loss for its restaurants during the month of March, followed by another $1.2 billion loss in April.
The closure of dine-in operations laid off hundreds of thousands of restaurant workers within the state, as some businesses closed their doors entirely and others created new take-out systems overnight.
Even in the best circumstances, restaurants are tough businesses to operate. They run on razor thin margins, with 60 percent failing during the first year and 80 percent closing permanently within five. What’s also true though, and evidenced during this pandemic, is the passion and creativity of the people within the industry.
Every two to three weeks, it seemed, the necessary rules and regulations changed without much warning. True to their nature, the chefs and owners of our small local restaurant businesses solved each problem creatively and in their own unique ways. While there is a long road ahead, and expected permanent restaurant closures already are taking place, it has been inspiring to see local restaurants adapting and receiving the community support they so desperately need.
We will continue to see our restaurant landscape change in various ways. In the meantime, our region can support the industry by purchasing food from local restaurants in whichever way is most comfortable for them.
In addition, tip generously and be kind. Three out of every four restaurant employees were laid off in April. Now, as businesses reopen, these same employees are on the front lines, enforcing safety protocols and often receiving unwarranted backlash from customers.
Between the restaurant closures and event cancellations, farmers, too, have seen a drastic impact on their businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Every local farmer we’ve spoken to has seen big losses in their traditional sales outlets, including restaurants, schools, and farmers markets.
Farms without a robust direct-to-consumer market have been hit the hardest. Traditionally, many of these are medium-sized farms that sell directly to restaurants and institutions or through distributors that supply those institutions.
They have a large volume of perishable produce to move and their limited markets that still exist are bound by demand and capacity. This has led to increased levels of donations to food banks at farmers’ expense, as well as endless amounts of produce going to waste.
However, local producers with a strong online presence or that pivoted quickly to develop one, have seen a dramatic increase in direct-to-consumer sales using this method. Adaptations, like that one, have helped offset some of their losses.
In addition, the pandemic has impacted consumer buying behavior in a way that maybe nothing else could. People are noticeably more aware of their food and its availability, impact on their health, and relationship to the local economy. Sales of CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) shares have risen dramatically in the last few months, with many local farms selling out far in advance of their summer deadlines.
Although the local food industry never has been predictable, this disruption in the status quo is beginning to lead a renaissance in food culture on an even broader scale.
Despite the hardships caused by this pandemic, there is hope for a more positive outcome. It’s reliant on all of us, developing a great appreciation for our local farmers, our restaurant staff, and all the food workers deemed essential during this crisis.
Restaurant and farm businesses always have had to rely on innovation to succeed, we’re eager to lift them up and celebrate their value in this time of need.
