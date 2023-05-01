Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle's "Momentum '23" special publication. For more stories from northern Michigan's economic engine, click here to read Momentum in its entirety online.
People know and love our region for its natural beauty: we can’t help but revel in the sights and smells of the woods, the sound of splashing waves and streams, or the feeling we get when we set out on one of the trails that beckon us to explore, unwind, and recharge our batteries.
At its core, telling the Traverse City story means sharing what we all value and admire that makes this region so special. We’re also telling the story of why we should respect and protect the land and water around us, of its history, and of the future we hope for these shared treasures.
At first glance, storytelling about a photogenic and beautiful place may seem easy.
However, the world is filled with destinations that have similar offerings. Even within our state, there are abundant shorelines and woods and coastal communities that offer their own unique stories. Those competing destinations also strive to attract visitors that support their local businesses, including well established restaurants, startup entrepreneurs and everything in between.
Bringing in travelers in turn helps businesses generate revenue and pay taxes that contribute to the success and sustainability of that place. For example, in our region, hospitality businesses contributed to over a quarter of Grand Traverse County’s tax revenues in 2022.
People gravitate towards plans and purchases that are top of mind. They also prefer visiting spots that are clean, friendly, interesting, and that offer the types of experiences that meet their interests and desires.
The role of marketing a region is an art and a science — it requires creativity, but it’s also extremely analytical and data-driven.
The goals aren’t to pack in more people at times when the streets are already bustling; they are to help sustain business across the calendar.
More importantly, the stories we tell are designed to help welcome the visitors who will love and value this place for the same reasons we locals do throughout the year.
Local marketing and public relation campaigns provide value beyond their direct economic sustainability. They fill us – the locals – with a greater sense of pride. Seeing or hearing stories about a place you once lived and loved reminds you why you want to go back there. I can’t tell you how many people have written to me after seeing our Pure Michigan commercial saying how much it made them miss home.
That nostalgia has the potential to bring people back here. At a time when our community has a lot of unmet demand for workers, we need to continue to find ways to attract talent. Visits lead to falling in love with the place, to putting down roots.
A few days ago, I joined the CEO of Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association, Justin Winslow, on his “What’s with the Pineapple?” podcast. He asked me about the value of Pure Michigan, and what we’ve learned about it over the past few years as funding for the state’s uber-popular campaign has been on a roller-coaster.
Nothing is more important for a state that’s trying to rebuild its population than getting people to visit. We see the state putting significant resources into great programs to build new factories and reinvent our brand on the automotive front.
But we need people to do the work, and we need to entice them to live here.
The same approaches that attract visitors also work to encourage people to move here, invest here, or go to school here.
Lately, though, it seems like we’re missing that connection to the idea that Pure Michigan is an essential economic driver. It’s what keeps us proud as Michiganders to stay in our state, and it makes others want to come here – both for short visits and long-term residency.
While Michigan was once the gold standard for tourism campaigns, our inconsistency on funding has hurt our ability to hold that ground. The state’s investment is a small number in the grand scheme of things, but the Pure Michigan investment is essential to drawing the workforce to keep the state strong into the future; not just in tourism, but across all sectors.
It’s been studied and proven that in marketing, consistency is key. If one brand goes quiet, another will fill the gap quickly.
Numerous case studies prove that destination marketing can dramatically improve overall economic activity.
Even for a city as top-of-mind as San Diego, California, when they paused the marketing campaign, they saw a huge decline in visitors, nearly instantly.
In markets like ours, which compete heavily for year-round visitation and talent, we can’t afford to slow down at the state level OR at the local level.
Pure Michigan opens doors for a lot of destinations in this state. From Detroit to Grand Rapids, Traverse City to Ann Arbor, the Bay Area to Mackinac Island and the U.P., we’re all following Pure Michigan in some way, shape, or form, but we’re not all doing it the same way.
The campaign is the backbone for coming together and working collectively and trying to keep this segment of the economy strong. And the beauty is that we can each customize our stories, personalize our messages, and attract the people who might someday be more than a guest – they may become our neighbors, too.
