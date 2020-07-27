Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle's Rise special publication. For more stories from northern Michigan's economic engine click here to read Rise in its entirety online.
The regional visitor economy in 2020 was looking like one for the record books. With demand starting to spread more evenly throughout the year and more collaboration taking place regionally, the Traverse City area was on pace to be the shining star of best practice in sustainable tourism. The first quarter of 2020 started off at a record pace — an indication that our collective hard work was paying off.
This year will still go in the record books, but not for the reasons we would have hoped. From mid-March — when commerce and our daily lives came to a screeching halt — to today, we have watched hundreds of conferences, events, and festivals cancel or postpone. To date, we’ve tracked the loss of more than 500 groups and meetings across our region, costing tens of millions of dollars in economic activity. All told, with mega events like Bayshore Marathon, National Cherry Festival, Traverse City Film Festival and Ironman 70.3 cancelling, the region will suffer losses of well over $100 million dollars.
Businesses have had to rework their operational plans, often more than once. On top of layoffs, many seasonal businesses held off on hiring as they waited to see what was to come. Despite the lack of events, the region received a shot in the arm when Governor Whitmer announced Northern Michigan’s reopening for Memorial Day. The stakes were higher than ever — how could we bring back the commerce we so desperately needed while keeping our community safe?
It was an incredibly proud moment when our local business owners stepped up to meet the challenge. The “Stay Safe to Stay Open” campaign was brought to life in a matter of days, with masks, social distancing, and contactless experiences created to protect locals and visitors. From hotels to wineries to restaurants, everyone took the opportunity—and the concern over COVID-19—seriously. It is because of their creativity and diligence that we have been able to reignite our region’s economy quickly and effectively.
Even so, the reality is that we’re nowhere near the record-setting year we experienced in 2019. Visits are slowly climbing, but trip patterns have changed. Restaurants and retail have capacity limitations still in place. Businesses and organizations that rely heavily on events face a challenging future. And workforce issues — like the lack of childcare options — make our comeback that much harder.
The travel economy of the future will be much different. How we move about, interact and consume will be forever changed. We are lucky to live in a place where creativity and the entrepreneurial spirit are abundant. Our nimble approach to hospitality will continue to be a critical differentiator moving forward during the pandemic and beyond.
But for now, we continue to operate safely. We continue to encourage people to get outdoors — where we know the risks are far lower — and enjoy the natural beauty of our area. And we continue to require visitors and locals alike to wear their masks and follow the rules that protect us all.
Together, we can stay safe. Together, we can stay open.
