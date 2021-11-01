Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle's Economic Outlook 2021 section. For more stories, click here to read the section in its entirety online.
The visitor economy has been a critical building block and partner to growing the strong business community we have today. It creates a vibrant and fun place to live, supporting entrepreneurs and the creative culture of our region.
As a community, it’s vital that we continue to welcome newcomers and visitors, just as we uphold our existing neighbors and communities in need of support. We know that people will move here and continue their summer treks up north, even without our welcoming messages.
So why, you might wonder, is it still important to continue to encourage tourism to Traverse City? Three reasons — among many — top the list.
- 1) We don’t leave it up to others to define what travel to Northern Michigan is all about. Responsible tourism represents the many approaches we take with the goal of making this region better for both the local and the visitor.
For example, our marketing supports the year-round regional economy and helps small businesses stay viable and open beyond the summer months. Our targeted marketing and group sales efforts focus primarily on attracting visitors during our least busy months. We work to spread out visits around the calendar and during mid-week and encourage people to take in the entire region rather than concentrating in the highest traffic areas.
- 2) We target travelers who align well with our region’s community values, attractions and amenities.
These are visitors who appreciate natural beauty, outdoor recreation, farm-to-table dining, and they support creative small businesses and artisans. They come to experience much of what we — as residents — love about our home. They will help us protect our region for the future by being conscientious and donating their time and resources to important local causes. Likely, they will visit again, visit during off-peak times, and help attract like-minded future visitors.
- 3) “Today’s tourist is tomorrow’s talent.” During the most recent Traverse Connect Economic Strategy Summit, which was focused on talent attraction, this theme resonated. Research proves this to be true — people who saw Traverse City Tourism’s marketing and visited the area were 3.8x more likely to think of this as a great place to start a career and 4.6x more likely to think it’s a good place to start a business than those who didn’t. More than 50 percent of the people in the midwestern markets surveyed are familiar with our advertising.
In an era of significant workforce shortages across all industries, we recognize the importance of human capital to help sustain the great things this community has built and come to rely upon. People move here with excitement and optimism. We, as a community, owe them a hearty welcome.
Responsible tourism allows us to focus on telling the story of the land, the history, the groups giving back, the exciting events and offerings, and our entrepreneurial spirit.
Making sure that people can find and enjoy the fruits of our region helps ensure their viability in the future.
Whether we help visitors find a trails system, a night of music, or a specially-crafted chocolate or glass of wine, we strive for strong partnerships and remain an excellent source of information and inspiration for locals and visitors alike.
With our continued focus on responsible tourism, we can rise above seasonal dependence and stimulate economic activity when our community needs it most.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.