TRAVERSE CITY — TraverseConnect President and CEO Warren Call will present a new strategic plan this week to the Grand Traverse Economic Development Corporation on Thursday and the Traverse City Downtown Development Authority on Friday.
The EDC partnered with TraverseConnect to develop the new plan, which spans 2020-2023.
The key goal in the new strategic plan, said Call, is to create new economic development programs. It also will continue the organization’s legacy of strong chamber programs, he said, that support other area entities.
Main priorities, he said, are to lead overall economic strategy for the region, drive business expansion programs, oversee and implement talent attraction and development programs, and implement a strategic business-attraction strategy.
“And we are going to evaluate how to bring the chamber brand and the TraverseConnect brand together,” he said. “We’re also going evaluate what the name should look like.”
TraverseConnect was created in 2015 as the parent organization of the Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce and Venture North Funding & Development. Venture North will remain a separate entity, Call said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.