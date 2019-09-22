TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce and its parent organization, TraverseConnect, are rolling out a new strategic plan.
TraverseConnect President and CEO Warren Call last week presented the new strategy to both the Grand Traverse Economic Development Corporation and the Downtown Development Authority.
The plan emphasizes four priorities, Call said: to lead overall economic strategy for the region, to drive business expansion programs, to oversee and implement talent attraction and development programs, and to implement a strategic business attraction strategy.
The chamber and Traverse-Connect will be rolled into a single organization as part of the initiative.
The two currently have separate boards of directors; the combined organization will operate under a single board. The combined board will come from the two existing boards, and will add new members recruited from leadership-level investors, according to information presented to the DDA. The board will include designated seats for invested municipalities, nonprofit representatives and small-business representatives.
The combined organization will create two new director-level positions and three new support staff positions.
“There were a lot of successful things that went on in TraverseConnect, but it was probably too broad. This is a more focused approach,” Call said.
TraverseConnect was created in 2015 as the parent organization of both the chamber and Venture North Funding & Development. TraverseConnect, on its own, was intended to focus on new business opportunities and initiatives.
The strategic plan “is an effort to focus and streamline TraverseConnect’s mission,” said Call. “We’re currently evaluating what the best structure is for the combined entity.”
Venture North will continue to operate as a separate unit.
The freshly arranged organization will continue the mission of advocating for businesses throughout the area, said Call.
It will take a support role, not a leadership role, in some community development aspects like housing and child care. It also will work beside other organizations like 20Fathoms and TC New Tech, which are leading efforts in entrepreneurship and innovation.
“The Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce has served as the voice and the advocate for the business community and institutional key employers for over 100 years,” he said. “That’s core to our mission. We have a proud legacy of encouraging and furthering constructive debate and dialogue on important local issues and elections.
“We drive economic growth by providing business expansion services, talent attraction and legislative advocacy.
“We’ve got numerous tools: We’ve got the Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance ... We’ve got professional development programs. We’ve got government relations work. We’ve got a PAC. We’ve got economic development programs,” said Call.
The EDC partnered with TraverseConnect to develop the new strategic plan.
