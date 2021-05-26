The Traverse Wine Coast came up big in the heart of Texas at the 2021 TEXSOM International Wine Competition.
Founded in 2005 as the Texas Sommelier Conference, the TEXSOM competition attracted nearly 2,400 wines from around the world, according to a release from Traverse Wine Coast.
A panel of more than 70 international sommeliers judged the competition, held at the Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas.
Three Traverse Wine Coast members located in Lake Leelanau — Aurora Cellars, Good Harbor Vineyards and Soul Squeeze Cellars— captured the Judges’ Selection award. The top award is given to about 3 percent of the winners, according to a release from Traverse Wine Coast.
Nine area wines claimed gold medals at the competition. The 17 wineries of the Traverse Wine Coast claimed 69 total medals at the competition.
“We’ve been saying for a while that the wines of the region can match up with wines from anywhere in the world,” Traverse Wine Coast Vice President Gabe Marzonie said in a release. “The TEXSOM competition is yet another piece of proof to that claim.”
Aurora Cellars won the Judges’ Selection Medal for its 2017 Cabernet Franc for the best Michigan red wine while Soul Squeeze Cellars took the top honor for Michigan white wine with its 2016 Rapt Riesling Dry from Bluff View Vineyards. Good Harbor Vineyards won in the Sparkling (Methods other than traditional) category with its Blanc de Noirs Dry from Benjamin’s Vineyard.
The Aurora and Good Harbor wines came from Leelanau Peninsula while Soul Squeeze’s top entry came from Old Mission Peninsula.
Aurora, Shady Lane Cellars in Suttons Bay and Verterra Winery in Leland each received two gold medals. Only about 8 percent of wines in the competition earn a gold medal, according to the release.
Traverse Wine Coast members claimed 21 silver medals and 36 bronze awards along with its 9 gold medals.
Winning Traverse Wine Coast members other than the three Judges’ Selection Medal included:
- 45 North Vineyard & Winery: One gold medal (2017 SPG), two silver medals, one bronze
- Aurora Cellars: Two gold medals (2017 Blaufränkisch and 2020 Gewürztraminer), one silver medal, two bronze medals
- Bel Lago: Two bronze medals
- Blustone Vineyards: One gold medal (2020 Chardonnay), one silver medal, one bronze medal
- Brengman Brothers: Two silver medals, two bronze medals
- Chateau Chantal: One silver medal, four bronze medals
- Ciccone Vineyard & Winery: One silver medal, two bronze medals
- Farm Fresh Wine Company (Leelanau Cellars): Two silver medals, four bronze medals
- French Valley Vineyard: One silver medal, one bronze medal
- Good Harbor Vineyards: One gold medal (2018 Riesling Dry), three silver medals, one bronze medal
- Lakeshore Farms Trading Co. (Leelanau Cellars): Three bronze medals
- Leelanau Cellars: One silver medal, one bronze medal
- Mawby Sparkling: One silver medal, two bronze medals
- Rove Estate: Four bronze medals
- Shady Lane Cellars: Two gold medals (2019 Gewurztraminer and 2016 Blaufrankisch Reserve), two silver medals, four bronze medals
- Soul Squeeze Cellars: One silver medal, one bronze medal
- Verterra: Two gold medals (2020 Riesling Dry Kulpa Vineyard and 2019 Pinot Blanc), two silver medals, one bronze medal
Complete results from the competition are available at https://texsom.com/results/. More information about TEXSOM is available at https://texsom.com/about/.
