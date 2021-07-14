TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Connect is launching a leadership program in January and needs exactly that — someone to lead the program.
The economic development agency is accepting applications for the volunteer position through July 30 for its leadership coaching program. Coaches will be featured on the Traverse Connect website.
Traverse Connect is looking for “a results-oriented leader who takes every opportunity to coach and strengthen” others who also are “willing to ask tough questions and provide open honest feedback,” according to a release from Traverse Connect.
The four-month program is cohort-based. The aim of the program is to develop leadership skills through individual meetings with coaches via a strengths-need model.
Coaching applications are available online at https://tinyurl.com/TCConenctCoach.
Coaches will receive training and resources from Traverse Connect and attend both an opening retreat (Feb. 2) and a closing celebration (June 15).
Before coaches make a commitment to the program, Traverse Connect will have an orientation with those interested in the role on Sept. 15 from noon to 1 p.m.
More information on the program is available at https://tinyurl.com/TCConenctCommCoach.
