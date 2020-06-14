From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Connect will host a mid-year update for investors on June 24. The event will be streamed live.
Traverse Connect began the year as a single mission-driven organization, having completed a merger with the Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce in December.
The update is intended to provide investor companies insight into Traverse Connect’s progress. It will include presentations from Traverse Connect and Venture North on strategic projects and progress from the first six months of the year, including the organization’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lauren Bigelow, Executive Director of 20Fathoms, and Jack Miner, President of HealthSpark, will give a joint keynote presentation.
Registration is open to all Traverse Connect investor companies and their employees. Upon registration, attendees will receive a private YouTube link to stream the event.
Updates will included from: Warren Call, president & CEO of Traverse Connect; Laura Galbraith, director of Venture North; Kirstie Sieloff, director of government relations; and Katherine DeGood, director of marketing.
Register for the event at https://tinyurl.com/connect-update.
