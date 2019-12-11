TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Connect and the Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce officially have merged into a single organization.
The move was approved at meetings held on Dec. 10 and 11 by Traverse Connect's Board of Directors and the chamber's membership.
The legal merger completed the process set forth in the first phase of Traverse Connect’s strategic plan to serve as the leading economic development organization for the Grand Traverse Region.
"Our Boards, led by Eric Ritchie and Barbara Matthews, have shown tremendous leadership through the planning and execution phase of this organizational transformation," Traverse Connect President and CEO said in a release.
"Our new Board of Directors will retain members from both organizations, with additional new members joining us in January, to lead Traverse Connect as we implement our new vision for the region to be a top economic destination with a diversified economy."
Traverse Connect will debut new and revised programs in 2020, including economic strategy sessions, a revamped Small Business Celebration, and programs and marketing efforts for talent attraction and retention.
