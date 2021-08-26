TRAVERSE CITY — The last piece of the Commongrounds Cooperative financing puzzle now is in place.
The United States Department of Agriculture this week announced an $8 million loan guarantee for the mixed-use development at 416 E. Eighth St.
“We couldn’t have made the project work without it,” said Project Director Kate Redman.
“It’s a big barrier for newer real estate developers,” she said. “Usually you need somebody with resources that can personally guarantee loans for a big project like this. And we didn’t have anybody sitting around with $8 million that we could use to guarantee the project. So the USDA loan guarantee was a huge help.”
Total project cost is estimated to be nearly $16 million. Construction, already well along, is expected to be complete before the end of the year.
The project includes workforce housing, an early child care facility, a food hall, teaching kitchen, a small performing arts space, and office and meeting space for nonprofits and small businesses. The 47,467-square-foot, 57-foot-tall building will house five businesses on the first and second floors, atop underground parking. The third and fourth floors will include 23 residential rental units and two short-term rental units, to be occupied by members or guests of members of the co-op building.
“It’s on time and on budget,” Redman said of construction.
The loan guaranteed by the USDA — the project’s primary loan — is through Coastal States Bank, based in South Carolina and Georgia. Bank vice president Jeffrey Hickman lives and works in Traverse City.
“Jeff Hickman, locally, is our banker,” said Redman. “He specializes in USDA loan guarantees, and that was what our project needed.”
Commongrounds also has a loan though lending and consulting institution IFF.
“Rotary Charities’ support of IFF enabled IFF to give us a second mortgage on the project, which we needed to fill a gap in our construction costs,” Redman said.
Other pieces of the financing puzzle included a $1.5 million grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Michigan Community Revitalization Program and nearly $1 million in brownfield funds.
About $1.4 million came through investment from 600 people who bought into the community-owned cooperative that is developing the project, Redman said. Anyone could buy a share of the project for $50, and then, if they wanted, could invest $500 or more. The median investment so far has been $2,000.
“A lot of people putting in a little bit, which is great — that’s exactly what we wanted: everybody sharing the risks together to make the project possible.”
For those folks, we’ll pay a 7 percent preferred return once the building opens. And people will have the option to exit if they want after 7 years,” she said.
The USDA announced Tuesday that it is on track to provide a record level of support for rural working capital and other business capital needs in fiscal year 2021.
The Department has invested $1.2 billion in loan guarantees to help rural businesses in 41 states, Guam and the Virgin Islands, a release stated. Made through the Business and Industry Loan Guarantee Program and the Business and Industry CARES Act Program, the loan guarantees are expected to create or save more than 12,000 jobs for people in rural areas. The Commongrounds project received one of those loan guarantees.
