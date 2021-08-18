TRAVERSE CITY — A pair of Traverse City properties less than two miles apart are in separate competitions in the USA Today Readers’ Choice Awards.
The Traverse City Whiskey Company, 201 E. 14th St., is a nominee for the 10 Best Craft Whiskey Distilleries in the country. The Village at Grand Traverse Commons, 1200 W. Eleventh St., is vying for Best Ghost Tour.
Readers can vote once per day online in each of the competitions.
The 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards for the Best Ghost Tour ends Aug. 30 at noon. Winners will be announced Sept. 10.
The competition for the Best Craft Whiskey Distillery ends Sept. 13 at noon. The 10 winning distilleries will be announced Sept. 24.
The nomination for Traverse City Whiskey Company touted its offerings.
“Traverse City Whiskey Co. makes five grain-to-bottle whiskeys, including a straight bourbon, barrel proof bourbon, rye and a port barrel finished whiskey,” the nomination read. “One of the more unique offerings is the American Cherry Edition, a whiskey steeped with Montmorency cherries grown on the distillery’s own family farm.”
Voting for the Best Craft Whiskey Distillery is available at https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-craft-whiskey-distillery-2021/.
The Twilight Tour at Grand Traverse Commons did not have a description attached. Voting for the 10 Best Ghost Tours is available at https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-ghost-tour/.
