TRAVERSE CITY — A $750,000 Michigan Business Development Program grant has state and local officials raising a glass to the Traverse City Whiskey Company.
The grant will help the 10-year-old distilling company to turn a former fruit processing plant in Leelanau County into not only its headquarters, but also “a state-of-the-art traditional rackhouse, dedicated processing and packaging spaces, administrative offices and a visitor center and tasting room, as well as spectacular indoor and outdoor hospitality spaces,” according to a release from the state of Michigan.
The Traverse City Whiskey Company purchased the former Cherry Growers, Inc. fruit processing plant located at 9440 S. Center Highway in 2018.
The $750,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant is expected to generate a total capital investment of approximately $20 million and create nearly 100 jobs when completed.
“Our new headquarters will be an all-encompassing campus that will provide a unique immersion in whiskey culture and industry, and will add a new experience to the thriving northern Michigan agritourism industry,” Traverse City Whiskey Company President and Co-founder Chris Fredrickson said in the release announcing the grant. “It will provide numerous jobs and attract new and returning visitors to our beautiful region. We can’t wait to welcome our friends into our new home.”
Fredrickson said the grant and the partnership with the MEDC made the entire expansion a reality.
“The $750,000 made the entire $20 million investment possible,” Fredrickson said. “Without that we would have been challenged to make this project work in northern Michigan.”
The Leelanau plant — and another facility in Grawn — were sold to different purchasers in 2018 after Cherry Growers declared bankruptcy and liquidated its assets, according to a previous Record-Eagle article.
The Traverse City Whiskey Company was granted a special use permit by the Elmwood Township Planning Commission on Sept. 20 “for an expansion of previously permitted distillery tasting room, offices and visitor center” on parcels at 9440 and 9432 S. Center Highway, according to meeting minutes and Zoning Administrator Sarah Classen. All of it has created a buzz.
“We’re excited to share more about this project very soon,” Fredrickson said.
“Elmwood Township is excited that TC Whiskey is revitalizing the former Cherry Growers operations,” Elmwood Township Supervisor Jeffrey K. Shaw said in the release announcing the grant. “The property has been vacant and decaying, and the TC Whiskey project will provide economic opportunity for workers in our area.”
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Economic Development Corporation CEO Quentin L. Messer Jr. hailed the investment TCWC is making with the new facility.
“We’re pleased to support your expansion in Michigan, and appreciate this vote of confidence in the strength of our talented workforce and attractive business climate,” said Messer, who is also president and chair of the Michigan Strategic Fund board. “This project further demonstrates Team Michigan’s commitment to supporting economic opportunities throughout all regions of the state.
“We’re proud to join our local partners as we celebrate TCWC’s expansion and look forward to working together to grow, add jobs, and provide greater opportunity for our friends and neighbors in northern Michigan.”
Traverse City Whiskey Company started in 2012 with a distillery and bottling plant downtown at 201 E. 14th St., where it has a stillhouse tasting room.
The company expanded into premium cocktail cherries in 2018 and opened a tasting room in Ferndale, The Outpost, in 2019.
TCWC currently employs about 45 people. The number of staff will grow with the expansion. Information on new careers will be available at https://www.tcwhiskey.com/careers/.
In addition to handling all of TCWC’s growth, the new facility should also support and help other craft whiskey distillers to grow their brands.
According to September 2021 data from Statista, Michigan ranks sixth in the United States in the number of operating craft distilleries.
Michigan’s 75 distilleries trail only California (220), New York (145), Washington (143), Texas (105) and Colorado (92).
