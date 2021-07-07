TRAVERSE CITY — A new cocktail, a new potent potable that’s also portable and a new place to drink either one.
There are big things brewing at the the corner of Cass and 14th streets.
Traverse City Whiskey Co. unveiled a signature line of whiskey highballs made with straight bourbon whiskey and a frozen cocktail called the Fr-iskey made with its American Cherry Edition Whiskey, the new Citrus Highball, lemonade and the company’s signature cherry syrup.
The company also officially opened “The Container” outside The Stillhouse Cocktail Bar at 201 E. 14th St. The two-story shipping container style-structure seats 18 people.
“It’s been a big hit so far,” Traverse City Whiskey Company co-founder Chris Fredrickson said. “Our goal is to keep people safe and apart as much as reasonably possible.
“Having that extra square footage to keep our guests apart has been a goal, and with The Container we were finally able to have it.”
Traverse City Whiskey Co. received a temporary certificate of occupancy for the main deck of The Container a month ago. Fredrickson said the roof deck of The Container opened June 29 after “navigating some engineering issues to get the top deck compliant.”
The structure also was moved from the north side of the Stillhouse to the south side.
Traverse City Whiskey Company is also introducing three whiskey highballs using its XXX Straight Bourbon Whiskey as the base.
The craft seltzers are available in three varieties:
- Original: premium aged bourbon, a dash of aromatic bitters and refreshing seltzer
- Citrus: a squeeze of fresh citrus juice paired with premium aged bourbon
- Cherry: Michigan tart cherry juice plus premium aged bourbon
“What makes these special is other seltzers on the market use beer as the alcohol base in their product,” Fredrickson said. “We’re different because we use our bourbon, our whiskey, as the alcohol base.
“A highball is traditionally whiskey and soda, so it was a pretty obvious extension for us. Seltzers are pretty hot in the market, so what a great opportunity to feature our whiskey in a signature new product.”
TCWC’s Whiskey Highballs currently are available at the Stillhouse and also are available in four packs of 12-ounce cans at retailers in Michigan, including all Meijer, Spartan Stores and Plum Markets. Distribution in other United States markets is scheduled for later in the summer, according to a release.
The Whiskey Highballs are 5 percent alcohol by volume and are either 90 (original), 95 (citrus) or 115 calories (cherry) per can.
In addition to rolling out the TCWC Highballs, the company’s frozen cocktail also has proven popular with customers, Fredrickson said.
“The Fr-iskey cocktail is a big hit,” he said.
More information about Traverse City Whiskey Co. is available at www.tcwhiskey.com or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
