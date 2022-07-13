TRAVERSE CITY — Rolled out for the biggest event of the Traverse City tourism season, a business is keeping a Citywide Scavenger Hunt in place through Labor Day.
The Traverse City Whiskey Co. began the promotional event in late June to find hand-painted barrels throughout the city. The event runs through Labor Day on Sept. 5.
Each of the 22 whiskey barrels around Traverse City were hand-painted.
“There were a variety of professional artists and enthusiasts that helped support the painting exercise,” TC Whiskey Co. President and Founder Chris Fredrickson said.
Those who find one of these colorful whiskey barrels can scan the QR Code to learn more about the program via a landing page at TCWhiskey.com.
Once a barrel has been located, participants take a selfie with the barrel and post it to their personal Facebook or Instagram account and tag @tcwhiskey, using #barrelhunt22.
“We wanted to celebrate this year’s Cherry Festival in a fun and creative way,” Fredrickson said in a release. “We’re excited for folks to locate and see the se incredible works of art.”
The barrel outside the TC Whiskey Co. Stillhouse at 201 E. 14th St. is not part of the promotion.
During the promotion, clues to the locations of the barrels will be available on the company’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
Anyone finding one barrel wins $5 off any purchase of $10 or more at the Stillhouse.
Those finding five barrels win a hat or T-shirt and those finding and submitting 10 barrels can claim a VIP tour of Traverse City Whiskey Co. for up to six people.
Prizes must be redeemed in-person at the TCWC Stillhouse by Sept. 5, 2022.
There is no purchase necessary for the Citywide Scavenger Hunt, but they must be 21 years old to participate.
Official rules and regulations are available at https://www.tcwhiskey.com/barrel-hunt/.
Fredrickson said the idea for the scavenger hunt came from TCWC’s marketing team and was led by the national sales director.
“The focus is on community engagement,” Fredrickson said.
At the end of the program, Traverse City Whiskey Co. will auction off a select number of the painted barrels to the public during an event at The Stillhouse. Proceeds from the sale benefit a local charity or charities.
Fredrickson said about 10 of the 22 painted whiskey barrels should hit the auction block.
