TRAVERSE CITY — Some company acquisitions make sense right from the start.
The Traverse City Whiskey Company has purchased Cocktail Crate, LLC. The acquisition brings together the local spirits company with the New York City-based company that specializes in mixers.
Add the Premium Cocktail Cherries the Traverse City Whiskey Company added in 2018, shake it up, and all the makings are in place for a great cocktail.
“It was obviously a strategic move, but it was also very (similar) and complimentary business,” said Traverse City Whiskey Co. co-founder Chris Frederickson.
Traverse City Whiskey acquired Cocktail Crate late last month for an undisclosed price.
Cocktail Crate has a Classic Line of mixers for Whiskey Sour, Old Fashioned and Ginger Mule. Fredrickson said that aligns perfectly with operations at Traverse City Whiskey Co.
“Cocktail Crate has their core three mixers that happen to be the most popular cocktails in our still house,” said Frederickson, who said the company alters the traditional Moscow Mule to a Michigan Mule.
Alex Abbott Boyd, who founded Cocktail Crate in 2012, joined the staff of Traverse City Whiskey Co. as part of the deal. Boyd has ties to the Midwest.
“I’m incredibly excited to join Traverse City Whiskey Co. and to seamlessly lead the integration of the two businesses,” Boyd said in a release.
Frederickson said the deal with Cocktail Crate has been in the works for a while.
“This was not an overnight process,” he said. “The initial conversation started about a year ago.”
Traverse City Whiskey Co. and Cocktail Crate, LLC also have a similar label designs.
“That’s one of the first things that caught our eye,” Frederickson said.
Frederickson said its line of Premium Cocktail Cherries launched in 2018, and will compliment several of Cocktail Crate’s mixers. He said the sweetness of the cherry will balance out the whiskey sour.
With the acquisition complete, Frederickson said Traverse City Whiskey Co. is stepping up its plans for the former Cherry Growers Inc. fruit processing facility at 9440 S. Center Highway in Leelanau County.
The Leelanau plant and another facility in Grawn were sold in 2018 to different purchasers this year after Cherry Growers declared bankruptcy and liquidated its assets.
Frederickson said Traverse City Whiskey Co. is moving ahead with plans for the 31,000-square-foot facility.
“We are kicking off construction in the next month or so,” Frederickson said. “We’re hoping to have a ... ready distillery early in the summer of 2020. There’s been an incredible amount of planning that has gone into that project.
“The No. 1 goal is to activate the distillery as soon as possible.”
