TRAVERSE CITY — A celebration of Michigan wine month began Monday with the start of Traverse City Uncorked.
The month-long event has a free mobile passport that features discounts, prizes, special event invitations and a chance to win a wine-themed weekend in Traverse City. The passport can be downloaded at www.traversecity.com/traverse-city-uncorked/uncorked-app/.
The passport is a self-guided wine tour of the region sponsored by Traverse City Tourism. It allows check-ins at wineries and hard-cider tasting rooms along the Old Mission and Leelanau peninsulas.
“Drive the scenic roads with millions of cherry blossoms on full display, and sip the fine craftsmanship of the wines,” Traverse City Tourism President Trevor Tkach said in the release. “It’s a memorable experience.”
Most Traverse City Uncorked locations offer specials including free wine tastings or discounts. Those who check into five wineries during the month can claim a free Traverse City Uncorked T-shirt at the Traverse City Tourism Welcome Center, located at 101 W. Grandview Parkway. The prize will be in the “Rewards” section of the mobile passport and will be available while supplies last. Each participant can claim one T-shirt.
Those who book a stay at a participating area hotel can enter to win a wine-themed vacation in Traverse City. The vacation prize winner will be announced in early June.
More information on Uncorked is available at www.traversecity.com/traverse-city-uncorked/.
An event separate from Uncorked for Michigan Wine Month is the Traverse Wine Coast Weekend May 12-14 at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa. There is a weekend package including a two-night stay, a May 12 reception featuring 16 local wineries and entrance into the Traverse Wine Coast dinner on May 13 from 7-10 p.m.
The Traverse Wine Coast dinner includes eight food stations and 16 wineries, plus music by the John Pomeroy Band. For those not staying at the resort, dinner tickets are $124 (taxes and gratuity included) and features eight tokens good for one food-and-wine pairing. Extra drink tokens are available at the event for $4.
More information is available at www.grandtraverseresort.com/winecoastweekend.
