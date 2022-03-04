TRAVERSE CITY — SCORE Traverse City was named the 2022 Chapter of the Year in Michigan by SCORE National in Herndon, Virginia.
The organization's leadership chose Traverse City for the state’s top honors from among eight regions including southeast Michigan, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and northwest Ohio.
SCORE is the largest volunteer small-business mentoring nonprofit in the U.S., with more than 250 chapters nationwide and 10,000 volunteers in 1,500 communities.
“The Traverse City chapter's community outreach involvement with the area’s Native American tribe, Traverse Connect, Northwestern Michigan College, 20 Fathoms, and TC New Tech — along with recruiting ten local sponsors — made them a strong candidate for state Chapter of the Year (COTY)," District Director Doug Knapman said during the recent virtual “Chapters of the Year” awards broadcast.
He added that the Traverse City chapter's 91 percent client satisfaction response and high scores for client loyalty further supported its candidacy. The chapter has more than 30 local volunteer mentors.
“We are particularly pleased with the Client Engagement Index, which consistently places Traverse City among the nation’s leading chapters as judged by the clients,” current chair of SCORE Traverse City Dave Summers said in a release.
The SCORE TC chapter last year conducted 441 client counseling sessions, with another 242 participants attending workshops remotely despite the pandemic.
SCORE TC provides individualized mentoring, free business-oriented workshops, and a website that provides access to various templates and business resources. Find them at traversecity.score.org. To arrange free business mentoring or to become a SCORE volunteer mentor, call 1-888-796-4913.
SCORE TC is funded in part through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.
