TRAVERSE CITY — Brandon Fewins of Traverse City has been appointed State Director for USDA Rural Development in Michigan. He is one of several regional appointments within the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced this month by President Joe Biden.
“It’s a whirlwind,” Fewins said. “Anytime you’re taking a new job, it kind of feels like you’re drinking from a fire hose.”
Fewins grew up on a centennial farm in Long Lake Township. He has worked as Northern Michigan Regional Manager for U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow for more than 20 years.
Biden’s appointments stretch across the country from Pennsylvania to Georgia to New Mexico.
“These 12 individuals are incredible public servants who have a proven track record when it comes to their commitment to advance their states and communities,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a release. “Each will serve on the frontlines, carrying out USDA’s mission at the state level and ensuring the voice of each and every USDA customer is heard.”
Rural Development State Directors serve as the chief executive officer of Rural Development in the states and territories and are tasked with carrying out the mission of rural development to the benefit of everyone in rural America.
In conjunction with the guidance and support of the National Office, State Directors are responsible for promoting the mission and strategic goals of Rural Development and provide key leadership to develop and support a productive, diverse, and inclusive state workforce.
Fewins said his time working for Stabenow prepared him for his new job.
“I’ve been her northern Michigan regional manager,” he said. “Basically I had a 27-county area — everything from Ludington over to Standish up to the bridge was my region. Through that, I came into contact with rural development on a regular basis. So I was really familiar with their programs, familiar with some of the staff, and it’s really helped me hit the ground running.”
The USDA’s rural development arm has a wide-ranging mission.
“You ask 10 different people what rural development is, I guarantee you’ll get 10 different answers. It’s a fluid definition,” said Fewins. “For me, USDA rural development is the economic development arm for rural America. There’s a lot of different things that covers.”
Broadly speaking, rural development deals with businesses, housing and utilities.
“That might mean broadband, that might mean equipment for first responders,” Fewins said. “It might mean financing for a new water and sewer system.”
