TRAVERSE CITY — Lucky's Market will continue doing business in Traverse City, according to the local store manager.
Up to 32 of the grocery chain's locations across the country aren't so lucky.
Those 32 stores, including 20 in Florida, soon will close, according to reports in the Business Insider and Progressive Grocer industry news websites.
The chain operates 39 stores in Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Ohio and Wyoming. Only seven might endure after next month, apparently including the Traverse City location, which opened in March 2017.
"This store is remaining open," said Traverse City Store Manager Jim Mick.
The business, in Buffalo Ridge shopping center, employs about 75 workers, he said.
The chain employs about 4,000 people nationwide, the company's Florida regional store director on Tuesday told the South Florida Sun Sentinel, including 2,500 in Florida. He said those stores will close Feb. 12. Employees at the closing Florida stores — all but one of the Lucky's in that state — were told about the closings Tuesday morning, the Sentinel reported.
Lucky's — based in Boulder, Colorado — was founded in 2003 by husband and wife Bo and Trish Sharon, both chefs. The chain had 17 stores when it announced an investment by Cincinnati-based supermarket chain Kroger in 2016.
Kroger in early December announced it planned to divest its ownership share in Lucky's.
