DEARBORN — A pattern in Michigan gasoline prices continues to repeat itself.
State motorists continue to pay a little less at the pump in recent weeks. Drivers in Michigan pay an average of $3.91 for a gallon of regular unleaded, a 4 cent decrease from last week and a 57 cent decrease from last month, according to the weekly release from AAA — The Auto Club Group on Monday morning.
Traverse City continues to have the most expensive gasoline price averages in the state. Traverse City’s average of $4.15 continues to be the highest average in the state, according to the AAA release.
Michigan motorists were paying an average of $3.20 a gallon at the pump in August 2021.
“While Michigan motorists continue to see some relief at the pump, the decreases appear to be slowing down,” Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in a release. “If demand increases as we head into the close of summer, motorists could see prices rise slightly.”
Even with the slight decrease, state drivers are paying an average of $59 for a full 15-gallon tank of regular unleaded. The fill-up price is about $8 more than it was when 2021 prices peaked in November of 2021.
Not only does Traverse City report the highest gas price averages in the state, the gap to second is more than a dime. Ann Arbor ($4.04) and Marquette ($4.02) has the other two most expensive gas price averages.
The least expensive gas price averages in the state were reported in Flint ($3.75), Saginaw ($3.77) and Grand Rapids ($3.78), according to the release.
The gasoline price averages in the United States stayed in line with those reported in Michigan. The national average dropped 6 cents from last week to $3.90.
The U.S. average for a gallon of regular unleaded last month was $4.44.
The average from August 2021 was $3.17.
Even with the slight decline this week, AAA continues to offer ways more consumers to save at the pump. Tips included:
- Combine errands to limit total driving time.
- Shop around for the best prices in the community.
- Consider paying cash because some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers paying with a credit card.
- Remove any excess weight in your vehicle.
- Drive more conservatively because aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.
- Enroll in savings programs.
Daily state and national gas price averages can be tracked at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.