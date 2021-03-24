WASHINGTON, D.C. — Two Traverse companies are first-time winners of the 2021 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award.
Hagerty Insurance and TBA Credit Union were among the 39 winners of the award for “the most engaged workplace cultures in the world,” according to a release.
Announced on www.Gallup.com on March 18, winners will be recognized at the Gallup at Work Summit, set for June 7-9.
“In 2020, organizational cultures saw historic threats,” Jim Harter, Gallup’s chief scientist of workplace management and wellbeing, said in a release. “It took an exceptional amount of resilience for organizations, and their employees, to make it through.
“The abundance of well-managed and highly inspired teams inside Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award-winning organizations puts them in a particularly strong position to adapt quickly to meet the needs of their customers and patients.”
GEWA winners boast a “ratio of engaged employees to actively disengaged employees is 14 times higher than the international average ...,” according to the release.
Each GEWA winner has an explanation of why it was selected. This listings for Hagerty and TBACU read:
“Hagerty’s people shape its culture. The U.S.-based insurance company with 500 employees fosters an environment of respect in which all voices are heard and which promotes trusting relationships. Leaders and employees take the high road and collaborate to achieve more and win. They build the habit of improving every day and fostering a growth mindset — they listen, create time to learn and embrace positive change. Hagerty has partnered with Gallup for the last five years to drive a culture of engagement and this is its first time winning the award.”
“TBA Credit Union (TBACU) began in 1955 with a few spare dollars, a cigar box and a basic trust in people. Seeing a need to help educators and school staff with their finances, the small group pooled the $50 needed for a credit union charter, and passion, integrity and collaboration remain at the core of the organization’s culture. Each of these core values guides TBACU’s mission to serve its community and build trusted relationships. TBACU is based in the U.S. and has 65 employees. The organization has partnered with Gallup for the last four years to create a culture of engagement. This is TBACU’s first time winning the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award.”
Created in 2007, the GEWA award aims to “identify excellence and celebrate clients who incorporate employee engagement into the bedrock of how they do their work, motivate their teams and achieve business outcomes,” according to Gallup.com.
“Being recognized with this award shines a light on our amazing team and the efforts of our leaders to cultivate a culture of opportunity, passion for our mission and teamwork,” TBACU Human Resource Director Abby Smith said in a release from the credit union. “This past year has had its challenges, but our team’s commitment to our members and each other never wavered. We found new ways to connect virtually, create moments of joy together, and celebrated our wins.”
Detroit-based DTE Energy also earned a GEWA. A complete list of winners is available at https://tinyurl.com/GallupWorkplace2021.
