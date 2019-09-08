TRAVERSE CITY — A Traverse City group of business mentors scored a national honor.
The SCORE chapter in Traverse City ranked seventh among 300 national chapters of the organization, with a score of 95.5 out of 100, in a Net Promoter Survey. According to the Traverse City chapter, the score is from a national survey managed by PwC that clients receive from the national SCORE organization after the client’s first mentoring session.
Ed Ketterer, past chairman of the Traverse City chapter, said in a release that the local group has “been within the top 10 percent of all chapters in its Client Engagement rating for at least the past eight years.”
“We are not aware of any other chapter that has had this consistent level of high performance,” Ketterer said in the release.
Barbara Shellman, chair of the marketing committee for the Traverse City SCORE chapter and herself a mentor, said the satisfaction score is something the organization takes pride in.
“What is most important for us as mentors is that the client is satisfied,” she said. “That’s telling us the people we are helping are happy with what we are doing for them.”
Founded nationally in 1964, SCORE initially stood for the Service Corps of Retired Executives. It has since evolved into SCORE and nationally utilizes more than 13,000 active and retired business professionals.
The Traverse City chapter began in 1989 and has a membership of more than 50 volunteers. Shellman said the local chapter mirrors the national organization by using mentors still working in the industry as well as those no longer active.
Shellman said Traverse City SCORE features a mix of male and female mentors.
“We have a real diverse group of people,” she said. “It really helps our clients because we have a wide breadth of experienced mentors to help them.”
Shellman said Traverse City SCORE volunteers work with more than 400 new clients each year. National SCORE data found that more than 100 new businesses are established each year in the chapter’s service area, which translates into 200 new jobs.
Shellman said the local chapter offers mentoring, business-oriented workshops and a website at www.traversecity.score.org that provides access to resources including attorneys and accountants.
The Traverse City chapter held 28 workshops in fiscal 2019, Shellman reported.
“We have a real diverse group of people. It really helps our clients because we have a wide breadth of experienced mentors to help them.” Barbara Shellman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.