TRAVERSE CITY — As Levi and Brett Gourdie got back into card collecting over the past year, they frequently hit the road.
There were downstate trips to Lansing and Detroit to attend card shows. Levi Gourdie returned recently from a trip to Boston.
Later this month, the Gourdies will only need to venture across town.
Levi Gourdie is organizing the free Traverse City Card Show Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be held at the Church of the Living God, 1514 Birmley Road in Traverse City.
“I just enjoy the hobby,” said the 28-year-old Levi Gourdie, a 2012 graduate of TC West High School. “My dad and I got back into it last year. We both collected a while ago when I was a kid.
“Then we got back into it real hard and we’re on the road a lot going to shows.”
The card show will be the first one hosted in Traverse City in several years and might be the first since a 2011 event at the VFW.
“We’re really looking forward to it,” Levi Gourdie said. “We haven’t had a show in town in a while.”
Levi Gourdie works at Cherry Republic. His father is the owner of the Petoskey Antique Show and has operated Elk Rapids Antiques for several years.
Levi Gourdie said he wanted to ease into the first event and offer 25 dealer tables. The family-friendly event will focus on sports cards, but also will feature Magic and Pokemon cards, among others.
“We wanted to start with 25,” Levi Gourdie said. “We wanted to start with the people who are good dealers. We also didn’t want to overextend ourselves.”
The philosophy seemed to work, because 23 of the 25 spots were taken as of Tuesday morning and another spot is tentatively reserved. Levi Gourdie said half of the $35 dealer tables were spoken for in the first day or two after going public.
Levi Gourdie anticipates having 12-15 different vendors at the show.
Among those hosting tables at the Traverse City Card Show are the two most recently established northern Michigan sports card and collectible stores, Legends North in Traverse City and Fan Zone Collectibles in Cadillac.
Legends North opened in late August 2021 at 1216 S. Garfield Ave. Fan Zone Collectibles, located at 1552 N. Mitchell St., began business in October.
Levi Gourdie said about half of the dealers scheduled to set up tables on Jan. 29 are from north of Ludington.
“We’ve got dealers coming from Grand Rapids and Detroit,” he said. “We have people coming from all over the place.”
Levi Gourdie already has designs on making the Traverse City Card Show a quarterly event and increasing dealer capacity. He mentioned scheduling another one in April and July.
“If it goes well, we’d like to get to 50 tables or so,” he said. “I’d love to do it.”
Levi Gourdie said the four sports of baseball, football, basketball and hockey will be a big part of the card show. But he was quick to mention the popularity of Star Wars, Pokemon and Magic among many others.
“If it’s on a sports card and you can collect it, we want to have a place for you,” Levi Gourdie said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.