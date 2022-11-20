DEARBORN — Rising prices at gasoline pumps and in stores, the country is ready to hit the road for the Thanksgiving holidays.
Michigan in particular is ready to make some tracks for the Nov. 24 holiday.
AAA is predicting 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving in 2022. The forecast is slightly above the 53.8 million people who traveled in 2021, but still slightly below the 56 million before the pandemic in 2019.
Thanksgiving travel dropped to 47.1 million in 2020, according to the release from AAA.
Michigan travelers appear even more eager to venture in and around the holiday as more than 1.7 million are expected to travel more than 50 miles, making it the third busiest since AAA started tracking numbers in 2000. The prediction is 2% more than 2021, but still nearly 4% below 2019.
“Travel is still roaring back from the pandemic,” AAA Vice President of Travel Debbie Haas said in a release. “While gas prices and other inflationary pressures weigh on budgets, travel remains a top priority for Americans, particularly during the holidays. Travel spending is at the highest level since the pandemic began, which is a driving force behind our projections this year.
“AAA expects busy roads and long lines at the airport, so leave early and be flexible with your travel plans.”
The AAA forecast for 2022 predicts 1,716,663 Michigan travelers. Of those, 1,502,583 million (89%) are expected to go by auto (89%) with 167,683 traveling by airplane and 46,397 by other modes.
In 2019 there were a total of 1,786,121 people in the state that traveled for the Thanksgiving holiday with 1,584,166 using vehicles, 155,580 going by air and 46,375 by other modes.
One thing Michigan motorists will certainly find for 2022 is higher gasoline prices. The average cost of a gallon of regular unleaded has fluctuated greatly in November, but the $4.02 Michigan motorists saw at the pump on Nov. 14 was 69 cents more than the $3.33 state drivers paid in 2021.
A new Thanksgiving record is likely this year as the previous high was $3.61 in 2012.
AAA is predicting Michigan travelers to make up the difference at the gas pump in other ways.
“Higher gas prices don’t seem to be enough to stop people from traveling to be with family and friends,” Adrienne Woodland, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, said in the release. “We’ve found that when gas prices are high, travelers look to offset the added cost by spending less on a hotel, shopping or dining out.”
In addition to predicting how many people will travel for Thanksgiving, AAA annually forecasts the busiest and least busy times by day.
According to its forecast, the best travel times by car on Nov. 23 are before 8 a.m. and after 8 p.m. The worst travel times are between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.
On the actual holiday on Nov. 24, the best times to travel by car are before 11 a.m. and after 6 p.m. The worst times to travel on Thursday are between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The best travel times post-Thanksgiving are before 11 a.m. and after 8 p.m. on Nov. 25, before 2 p.m. and after 8 p.m. on Nov. 26 and before 11 a.m. and after 8 p.m. on Nov. 27. The times to avoid from Nov. 25-27 are between 4-8 p.m.
While most people will be on the road for the holidays, air travel is also expected to be close to pre-pandemic levels. U.S. air travel is expected to rise 8% from 2021 to 4.5 million, which is nearly 99% of 2019 figures.
Like those traveling by car, those flying for the Thanksgiving weekend will also pay more for it.
Airfares cost 22% more than in 2021.
Hotel rates have also climbed 17% from 2021 figures, according to the AAA release. Car rentals are down about 7% from last year, the release added.
Warm weather and big cities seem to the be the most popular destinations for Thanksgiving 2022 with Orlando, Florida; Anaheim, California; and Las Vegas the top three destinations among hotel bookings at AAA.com. New York is fourth and Atlanta fifth with the top 10 rounded out by Phoenix; Dallas/Fort Worth; Denver; Chicago: and Charlotte, North Carolina.
