From Staff Reports
DEARBORN — A travel survey from AAA found more Americans are protecting themselves from uncertainty because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nearly one-third of Americans, 31 percent, report “they are more likely to purchase travel insurance for their trips planned between now and the end of 2022,” according to a recent AAA travel survey.
“Travel insurance is relatively inexpensive for the large amount of peace-of-mind it affords, and that’s more valuable than ever in light of the pandemic,” AAA — The Auto Club Vice President of Travel Debbie Haas said in the release. “Americans have seen how valuable travel insurance can be in protecting their vacation investment and health ...”
AAA’s travel insurance sales have increased double digits year-over-year, the survey reported. Travel insurance is used for “trip cancellations and interruptions, as well as other travel-related incidents including change fees, delays or lost/damaged luggage,” according to the release.
The AAA survey found 69 percent of U.S. travelers say insurance for a trip is important.
In addition to serving as a protective measure domestically, some international travel locations “may require visitors to carry travel insurance, to help cover any unexpected medical costs that may be incurred while visiting,” according to the release.
The AAA survey also reported that 60 percent of Americans report the benefit of working with travel agents. Respondents said working with an agent is a way to save time when researching or planning a vacation (40 percent), provides assistance with any new travel restrictions/requirements (34 percent) and is a way to find the best deals (33 percent).
“Travel insurance options vary greatly, but a knowledgeable travel agent can help you navigate through those complexities,” Haas said in the release.
Haas said insurance coverage can also be added after booking a trip, but before leaving.
More information on AAA Travel is available at AAA.com/Travel.
