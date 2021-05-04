TRAVERSE CITY — Dean Transportation will hold open interviews May 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The company is seeking qualified applicants for for bus drivers, bus attendants and van drivers for special needs routes in Grand Traverse, Antrim, Benzie, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties.
Immediate interviews will be conducted at the event, held at the Dean Transportation Office at 880 Parsons Road, Building #896. Immediate job offers may be made and signing bonuses of up to $750 are available for qualified candidates.
The benefits package includes paid training, flexible scheduling options and other incentives, according to a release.
The free event is open to applicants with or without prior experience.
Job seekers are encouraged to bring their resume and a valid driver’s license. All job seekers must wear a face mask.
More information is avail- able by contacting Dean Transportation at (517) 930- 3607, (231) 922-5960 or www.deanjobs.com.
