TRAVERSE CITY — The Tradehome Shoes store in Grand Traverse Mall on Wednesday donated 150 pairs of socks to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan.
“They wanted to do something to give back to the community,” Traverse City Store Manager Joe Wray said of the company that operates 120 locations, including nine in Michigan. “Community is what drives us, what gives us jobs, and what makes us function.”
Launched about six months ago, the company’s “Trade at home, give at home” program donates a pair of socks to a local charity for each pair it sells.
“We created our own brand — Century — Tradehome’s own brand of clothing,” Wray said. “We started selling the Century brand socks. Every pack that we sell, we donate a pack to a local charity. Every one of our stores has picked a local charity in their area.”
Wray said his store chose to work with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Michigan because of the organization’s passion for serving the community and local youth, the different activities and events it offers, and the mentorship it provides to young people.
Nationally, Tradehome has sold 43,000 packages of socks so far during the program.
“In my store, we’ve sold roughly 500 packs,” said Wray.
The Traverse City store was able this week to give 150 pairs to Big Brothers Big Sisters. Supply chain issues have held up delivery of more.
The store will deliver more socks to Big Brothers Big Sisters as they become available.
“Part of the issue is supply-chain demand — trying to get the stuff to donate,” Wray said. “While that’s happening, our numbers are still adding up. It’s a continuous program. We’re going to continue to sell more of them, and be able to donate more of them.”
The Traverse City Tradehome Shoes location employs, depending on season, between four and 10 people.
Tradehome has been in business since 1921.
