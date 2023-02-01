Building a house requires plenty of tools. Creating a housing stock that serves a community’s many housing needs requires a diverse set of tools to assist developers, financiers, municipalities and residents as well.
Fortunately our state’s housing toolbox is much better equipped thanks to a series of new laws signed in late 2022, created through the vision of state lawmakers and the hard work of the partners in the Michigan Housing Coalition that includes Housing North. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed four bills that will increase our capacity for affordable housing, including the expansion of Neighborhood Enterprise Zones (NEZs).
- So what is an NEZ and why would a community want one?
NEZs are an effective tool to revitalize residential development and encourage owners to seek home improvements. It lowers the taxes on renovations and new residential owner-occupied housing or on any value-added renovations like the addition of a garage. It also encourages new, less conventional housing opportunities like Accessory Dwelling Units, tiny homes, townhomes or duplexes. These home renovations and/or new construction increase a neighborhood’s overall value and tax base.
The original NEZ law — Public Act 147 of 1992 — was established for the development and rehabilitation of residential housing within eligible distressed communities. Local units of government in communities identified as “distressed” by the state were able to establish an NEZ and provide tax benefits to residents located within the NEZ. A NEZ must be no less than 10 platted parcels, contiguous and compact. Mixed-use facilities are eligible for NEZs if they are in a downtown revitalization district with retail on the ground floor and housing in the upper levels. In addition, the NEZ cannot exceed 15 percent (10 percent in downtown districts) of the residential area occupied by the unit of government.
The new NEZ expansion law removes the requirement of a community being officially designated as “distressed.” This means any city, township or village can establish an NEZ. The goal is to encourage new owner-occupied affordable housing opportunities and discourage sprawl by giving access to any government unit to the NEZ tool.
- Would your community benefit from an NEZ?
One consideration for establishing a NEZ in your area will be determining how homeowners will fund renovations or new construction. Consider providing funding resources and opportunities which could consist of community foundation grants, access to MI-HOPE grants, the Community Development Financial Institutions Fund (CDFI), utilizing USDA Rural Development loans and grants and encouraging local banks and credit unions to develop renovation mortgages or other community improvement and development lending products for individuals who may not qualify for conventional loans.
NEZs are a win for residents who receive the tax breaks, a win for neighborhoods that will see home values increase and a win for communities which will benefit from an increased tax base and the overall growth of affordable housing. More information on NEZs is available at https://www.michigan.gov/taxes/property/exemptions/nez/neighborhood-enterprise-zone-nez-act.
Another critical tool going forward is the expansion of Payment in Lieu of Tax (PILOT) agreements between housing developers and communities, again lowering development costs for housing projects and opening the door for lower-cost housing opportunities that target the region’s growing workforce.
Historically PILOT agreements were generally limited to housing projects tied to low-income housing tax credits available through the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, or MHSDA. The newly expanded law allows local governments to review PILOT agreements with project developers that are not tied to federal or state tax credits. That will allow local municipalities to work directly with housing developers as partners to address a community’s housing needs.
There are a number of rules and procedures for local governments and their housing partners to go through in order the access these new housing tools — and that’s where Housing North comes in. We’re already reaching out to local governments to help explain these important changes. In the coming weeks and months we’ll be teaming up with our regional and state partners on educational webinars and other sessions to explain the Housing Coalition bills and updating our Housing Ready Checklist to serve as a resource for communities to expand their housing options. The necessary tools are there — and it’s time to put them to work.
