TRAVERSE CITY — Macy's and WHP Global announced Tuesday it was bringing the Toys 'R' Us brand back for the 2022 holiday season. Each Macy's store in the United States will begin rolling out the Toys 'R' Us brand, according to a release from Macy's.
The in-store roll-outs are expected to begin later this month and continue through Oct. 15. The Macy’s store in the Grand Traverse Mall will open a Toys 'R' Us by the fall, according to an email from the external communications department at Macy's Inc.
