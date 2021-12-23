DEARBORN — AAA’s Tow to Go service returns for the holiday season.
Tow to Go provides is “a last line of defense to keep impaired drivers off the road” and provides a “confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-miles radius, according to a release from AAA — The Auto Club Group. The service is free, regardless of membership status, but should be “treated as a backup plan,” according to the release.
The service starts Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. and runs through Jan. 3 at 6 a.m.
Michigan residents can call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO for a ride.
The service is available in Michigan as well as at least parts of 10 other states. “Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions,” according to the release.
The period between Christmas and New Year’s Day in 2019 had 210 drunk driving related fatalities, which was more than any other holiday period in the United States that year, according to the release. Approximately one-third of all traffic crash fatalities in the country involve drunk drivers, the release added.
“Driving impaired doesn’t only endanger yourself, but risks the lives of all the adults and children you share the road with,” AAA — The Auto Club spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said in the release. “AAA is proud to provide this life-saving program during the holidays. Yet we still urge people to identify a safe ride home before they party, and treat Tow to Go as their last resort.”
AAA service vehicles are limited to one passenger per vehicle. The passenger must wear a face mask/covering, according to the release.
Editor's Note: This story was changed to correct a headline misspelling.
