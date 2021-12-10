TRAVERSE CITY — Regional tourism in 2021 was more balanced than during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2020, restrictions on business and gatherings suppressed travel activity for months, then suddenly released pent-up demand, leading to a surge in midsummer that stressed local staffs and tourism infrastructure.
Local hospitality marketing organization Traverse City Tourism held its annual member meeting this week at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa.
“2021 was a big example of a more balanced season. And that’s what we’re fighting for every day, to spread this demand out throughout the year,” said Traverse City Tourism President and CEO Trevor Tkach. “That’s a great sign of the times.”
Spreading out tourism activity over more months makes it easier for businesses and amenities to provide services and better handle the visitor load. That has become particularly important as the entire hospitality industry has been stressed by workforce issues caused by COVID-19.
“We lost a lot of people during the pandemic who did not come back to hospitality — they switched industries,” said Tkach.
He used data from Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore to illustrate the trend of visitors coming to the region during a wider seasonal time period. The park saw record-high usage in July and August 2020 as travelers burst out of restrictive cabin-fever mode as the original pandemic restrictions eased in northern Michigan. The park’s record of 592,404 visitors was set in July 2020.
Visitorship was much more spread out this year. The number of park visitors in July and August 2021 was lower than in those months of 2020. But numbers in every month January through June, and in September and October, were up in 2021. November visitor numbers at the park were down substantially, from 41,641 in 2020 to 23,117 in 2021.
Traveler interest in the Traverse City region appears to be on the upswing in shoulder seasons and throughout the year. The Traverse City Tourism website — TraverseCity.com — in 2021 already has served 2.6 million web sessions, more than 2020 total of 2.3 million.
The top home states of visitors to TraverseCity.com so far in 2021 were: Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, Indiana, California, Pennsylvania, Florida, Wisconsin and Texas. The top cities were: Detroit, Chicago, Grand Rapids/Kalamazoo/Battle Creek, Flint/Saginaw/Bay City, Cleveland, Columbus, Indianapolis, New York, Philadelphia and Lansing.
“New York has been up in the top 10 for awhile,” Tkach said, while Philadelphia is a recent addition to the list.
Despite increased website traffic and improved visitor flow through the seasons, the local tourism industry still faces some uphill battles.
The pandemic hit the group sales segment of tourism — conventions, business meetings and large group events — particularly hard. Bookings for such gatherings still follow the lead of COVID-19 testing and hospitalization rates both here and elsewhere, and still are depressed from pre-pandemic levels.
“There are still some cancellations,” Tkach said, because event organizers are wary of creating health problems for their members.
Tkach said his organization is adapting to the changing reality by exploring new marketing strategies.
“We’ve been trying hard in Traverse City Tourism to rebuild in a new way. The world is changing. Our destination is changing.”
One way it is growing is by creating or nurturing existing marketing partnerships with other entities like the State of Michigan, Cherry Capital Airport, local wineries, Traverse City Horse Shows and the Ironman Triathlon. Those partnerships, Tkach said, will continue to draw visitors to the area as the world battles COVID-19.
