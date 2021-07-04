TRAVERSE CITY — The owners of Rico’s Cafe and Pizzeria in Grawn were so excited they were able to hire an experienced server that they posted a sign outside announcing the fact.
But the joy was short-lived — their new employee couldn’t find housing and last week moved to Ohio.
Rick and Lori Dubro aren’t alone. Employers across Traverse City are struggling to hire and retain workers.
It is a glitch holding back an economy that desperately wants to grow, to recover from the drag of the COVID-19 pandemic, to take advantage of the roiling demand for services and products.
Tourist traffic this summer is back to normal — and then some. After a 2020 vacation season hollowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, 2021 already is drawing a steady stream of visitors to northwest Lower Michigan. One reason they may be coming here is that the area offers the opportunity to vacation while remaining socially distant.
“Northern Michigan is kind of in a bubble,” said Trevor Tkach, president of Traverse City Tourism. “We’re still rural enough that people feel safe. They can spread out and find their own little piece of paradise up here. All walks of life see Traverse City as a real special escape from their daily grind.”
Tourists can spread out on hiking and biking trails, beaches, bays and golf courses.
“There are more and more opportunities to get out on the water,” Tkach said, “with the dinner boat coming online and some other schooner opportunities, different rental options. I think those opportunities are bringing more people to the region and giving them more to do here.”
The last couple of seasons have delivered a jolt of energy to golf courses, which also offer socially distant recreation.
“There’s far more people from different walks of life that are finding a lot of joy and interest in golf right now,” Tkach said. “It’s a trend that was going in a different direction for quite awhile. I think the pandemic actually drew a lot of people back to golf, and a lot of interest back to golf, and we’re seeing that continue even into 2021.”
Nick Trahair, general manager of the 47-room GrandStay Hotel and Suites, said people are ready to get out and experience northern Michigan hospitality. It happened to a lesser degree last summer when pandemic restrictions eased before Memorial Day weekend in 2020.
But the summer of 2021 promises to be even busier.
“I’ve been doing this for 21 years,” Trahair said. “I’ve never seen a year quite like this.”
A busy summer
“Traverse City tourism exploded in June,” Trahair said. “June is usually a busy month, but this was a little above the typical month. We were at 97 percent occupancy in June. I’ve never seen that before in June. That’s July and August numbers.”
Heavy traffic in June kept employees hopping not only at area hotels, but also at restaurants and retail stores. Independence Day weekend typically is the high point of the summer tourist season.
“But we’re seeing those kinds of numbers already,” said Kathy Baarstad, general manager of Cherry Republic’s Glen Arbor location. “Were seeing July numbers in June — all of June, Which is really great.”
Cherry Republic, which offers food, a tasting room and retail sales, may have picked up extra traffic in June because several other restaurants in Glen Arbor, because of staffing shortages, have reduced hours or closed some days — mostly because of the worker shortage.
“So we pick up the slack on that, because we’re open. We’ve been able to stay open seven days a week,” Baarstad said.
Staffing issues
The Glen Arbor Cherry Republic location normally has 130 employees in summer, and is at about that level now.
“In Glen Arbor, we’re pretty well staffed, but Traverse City (where Cherry Republic operates another location) is in dire need of staff. We’re probably down 15 people over last year,” said Baarstad. “It’s been really, really difficult.”
Staffing issues also are affecting hotels and motels across the region.
“Where this market is struggling right now is on the employee side,” said Tkach. “There’s probably enough demand to be at 100 percent occupancy — but we don’t have the workforce to take care of 100 percent occupancy right now.”
“Groups like Great Wolf Lodge, who were closed from November until just recently — mid June, they just are opening back up — they’re still trying to staff up. They’re at maybe one-third, looking at trying to move up to maybe 50 percent of their total room availability. Traditionally, we’d have all those rooms open and fully occupied.”
“There are other properties across the region that are unable to offer all of their room supply, because of that same challenge with staffing,” Tkach said.
Rick Dubro has had to make changes at Rico’s to compensate for a short staff. He has 16 employees, well shy of his normal 25.
“We have paused our breakfast Monday through Friday. We’ve lost like 20 restaurant hours (a week),” he said.
He’s disappointed his recent hire couldn’t stay.
“We hired her and she couldn’t find housing,” said Dubro. “She moved from downstate, hoping to buy a house or rent a house.”
Unable to find a place to live, she picked up stakes last week and moved to Ohio. But Dubro doesn’t regret putting out that sign when she agreed to take the job.
“That’s how excited I was to hire someone finally,” he said. “She was a good server. I’ve had that situation three or four times in the last couple years, where I lose people because of housing, or lack of it.”
Restaurant Rush
Diners are back in droves, but Rico’s is hardly alone in dealing with a staffing squeeze.
The Boathouse Restaurant owner Doug Kosch said he has accepted that the employees he has now are it for the season.
“I think who I have is who I have, and I just have to try to make sure that we can stick together and not try to do too much and keep everybody happy and sane,” he said.
Adjusting means keeping shorter hours and not serving lunch on weekends. He also spaced out more reservations and steered diners to earlier or later times to make for a more manageable dinner rush.
Incentives like bonuses and giving everyone the day off, albeit unpaid, by closing on Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day, haven’t helped attract workers, Kosch said.
And the wave of customers happy to be out hasn’t let up, either — he said Tuesday that his reservations already stretched to July 12. Other restaurants are seeing the same surge, so some people calling for a table get frustrated when they hear for the umpteenth time that none are available.
Rare Bird Brewpub in Traverse City doesn’t do reservations. Co-owner Tina Schuett said bonuses and competitive wages haven’t been enough to fully staff the kitchen and feed what are already record numbers of people for the business.
She also trimmed hours. Customers order by scanning a QR code on their smartphone, with no more table service, Schuett said
“A lot of people think the QR code thing is nice and it’s cool because you don’t have to wait for somebody to take your order,” she said. “Other people aren’t happy about it and complain they’re not getting table service, but we really have no other option.”
Michigan’s COVID-19 restrictions on restaurant crowd sizes were among the last to remain as the state Department of Health and Human Services peeled them back over several months. They cited tumbling infection rates and willing takers for the vaccine, with Michigan’s fully vaccinated rate at 52.2 percent of its total population and Grand Traverse County’s at 64.5 percent, both as of Friday.
Dining room adjustments
Staffing issues could threaten what otherwise would be restaurants’ prime chance to recover from pandemic-induced losses, said Boone’s Long Lake Inn owner Nick Boudjalis. His kitchen is well shored-up, as he put it, and he has been able to keep the same hours. But he could use more entry-level workers, and sometimes the dining room will have a closed section in response to low staffing.
Boone’s Long Lake Inn is well-established, Boudjalis said — he has been involved with it since 1997 and is the latest of several owners, according to information from the restaurant. Restaurant owners just starting up — and with the debt to show for it — likely face a greater struggle, especially if they have smaller dining rooms compared to Boone’s Long Lake Inn at 400.
“With the staffing issues, you’re allowed to be open, you want to be open, but yet you don’t have the bodies and the people that can do the work,” he said.
Why it’s so, and where the employees have gone, is anyone’s guess — Kosch and Schuett separately suspected boosted unemployment benefits may have an impact, while Boudjalis echoed the two by saying he believes some opted to get out of the industry altogether.
Boudjalis said it’s probably a culmination of factors, including a reassessment by young service workers who needed stability they couldn’t find amid pandemic restrictions.
Higher check totals
Diners’ enthusiasm is well-received, Boudjalis said. Guests seem “ecstatic” to be out again, and their menu choices and higher check totals show it.
And if last summer was any indication, the seasonal surge should last well into the fall, Kosch said.
Schuett said she sees customers being kind to Rare Bird’s staff, including tipping bigger.
But she said people have to understand that she doesn’t have a magic switch to throw, even if capacity restrictions were months old one moment, then gone the next. She, Boudjalis and Kosch each separately stressed having some patience when dining out.
“Sometimes ticket times on food are going to be high and we’re doing everything that we can, but overall I’d say people are pretty understanding,” Schuett said. “But we’ve had some pretty nasty, unpleasant people that clearly don’t get it and think that everything should be operating like normal right now.”
Schuett was one of a handful of eatery owners to take a social media stand in summer 2020 against rude treatment of waitstaff and others in the service industry as customers took out their pandemic restriction frustrations on them.
The kindness she has seen during and since is, hopefully, one lasting impact from the pandemic — but some seem to be falling back to old, rude habits, Schuett said.
Boudjalis’ advice to diners is to call ahead, and to consider earlier or later times.
The supply chain
Hotels and eateries alike face obstacles sourcing things like orange juice and cleaning supplies.
“Supply chains are a little out of whack,” Tkach said.
“The things that (hotel managers) normally would have no problems getting are quite challenging right now. Our owners and operators are pretty resourceful and innovative, so I’m guessing they’ll find ways to solve those issues in the coming weeks.”
Trahair on Monday ordered new linen for the hotel. He took a picture of the return email quoting an estimated shipping date of Dec. 28.
It’s the latest in a series of supply chain challenges for the hospitality industry. One time it’s dealing with a three-week shortage or orange juice for the hotel’s free breakfast, another time it was finding tiny shampoo bottles.
Another time, Trahair placed a Pepsi order and got Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Sierra Mist and others. But regular Pepsi was backordered and was delivered later. In another ordering anomaly, Trahair discovered he could order Kellogg’s cereal one week and General Mills cereal the next, but couldn’t get both.
Trahair said the hospitality industry has responded with creativity and “thinking outside the box.” Instead of working with one vendor on Monday, Trahair ordered from a half-dozen.
He said the hotel community also worked cooperatively, especially with best practices and safety protocols. Other times one hotel using the same detergent might give some to a competitor in a pinch, especially when even speedy delivery from FedEx or UPS may be a little slower.
“Those are the kind of things we’re all working on,” Trahair said. “We’re working on options. We’re not doing it anymore where you just call up and it’s sitting on your doorstop the next day.”
Trahair is proud that supply chain issues have never prevented GrandStay from offering its guests anything. He said guests may not have a choice between an apple muffin or a blueberry muffin at breakfast or a certain brand of yogurt, but they didn’t go without.
“But it’s been a full-time job to make sure everything is in stock,” Trahair said.
Rising costs
Restaurants are dealing with spikes in food costs.
“I’m redoing my menu as we speak,” Dubro said.
He recently took ribs off the restaurant’s list of offerings.
“They just soared in price.”
Six weeks ago, Dubro said, ribs were on Rico’s menu for $22.95. Because of rising prices, he said, he now would need to charge $72 for the same slab of ribs. So he took them off the menu. He’s keeping a close watch on other costs.
Despite the issues summer 2021 already has presented, Trahair said that for the hospitality industry — and other businesses that rely on a three-month influx of tourists to make ends meet for the other nine months of the year — it will be business as usual.
Trahair said it will all be done with a smile, because that’s what northern Michigan always does.
“We as a community, we as travelers, and we as everything, have to keep doing what we’re doing,” Trahair said. “We’re going to get through this.
“This is going to be the best summer for tourism and we’re going to do this with less staff and less supplies. We’re doing our best. Everyone is doing their best. It’s going to be everyone on deck and working together.”
