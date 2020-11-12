Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle's Economic Outlook 2020 section. For more stories, click here to read the section in its entirety online.
“Happy places with wide open spaces” has been Traverse City’s anthem since the region began to open back up around Memorial Day weekend. A highly-committed hospitality industry came together as a unified force to reopen safely — minimizing our community’s exposure to the virus while driving our economy forward.
Despite a rapid reboot of the hospitality industry in our region, the revenues lost in March, April and May could never be fully recuperated. The reopening of the industry was hamstrung by occupancy limits, a diminished workforce and an increased cost to doing business because of new safety and marketing expenses.
Further, we lost large-scale events like the National Cherry Festival and the Traverse City Film Festival, sporting events from soccer tournaments to Iceman Cometh, and hundreds of conferences, weddings and meetings. In a few short months, the Traverse City region saw hundreds of millions of dollars of economic activity disappear.
With a smaller pool of travelers committing to significantly modified travel patterns, destinations worldwide had to fight hard to set themselves apart and attract new market segments. Traverse City Tourism focused on reaching customers that showcased a willingness to travel despite the pandemic, and we tightened our geographic targets to primarily drive markets.
As a result, we were able to draw the attention of many willing travelers and convert them into satisfied customers. Stories abound of new-to-Traverse-City travelers who were thrilled with what they found and who are likely to be long-term converts to the scenery and amenities we offer.
Traverse City Tourism’s aggressive marketing and promotion this summer was an unusual play; in a normal year, our focus is entirely on promoting the region outside of the busy summer months. This year the decision to advertise in summer was made in an effort to salvage any business we could to help support and sustain hospitality, which is not just a vital economic driver but also integral to creating the culture and character that make our hometowns so special.
These business owners and employees were hit harder by the pandemic than any other industry — we owed it to them to do everything we could to help them survive and hopefully thrive.
When destination marketing is successful, the direct effect on those businesses is pretty obvious — what’s often lost is the fact that marketing and travel can have a dramatic impact on a wide range of economic development goals beyond tourism.
Traverse City Tourism’s advertising has a demonstrable effect on attracting new talent and new businesses, real estate investment, and even those interested in pursuing an education.
In a study completed just months before the pandemic hit, Longwoods International found that those who saw our marketing were more than twice as likely to agree that Traverse City is a good place to live. If they saw our marketing and subsequently visited, they were 4.6 times more likely to believe this is a good place to start a business.
The study also showed that people were 3.7 times more likely to strongly agree that Traverse City is a good place to buy a vacation home if they saw Traverse City Tourism’s advertising and visited the area.
The destination marketing Traverse City Tourism does helps to bolster the demand for commercial real estate and residential homes, which leads to success for Realtors, stabilized and increased property values, and an increased property tax base to help support essential services throughout our community.
Of course, we all hope that 2021 will be one of health and a return to a more normal, pre-pandemic environment. It may also be an opportunity to really see the impacts of all those new visitors who came to our happy place — some of whom may have just decided to stick around.
