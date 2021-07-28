TRAVERSE CITY — The pandemic was a one-two punch for a longtime downtown Traverse City business.
A lack of retail activity during the last 10 months of 2020 sent Votruba Leather Goods reeling. Travel limitations and restrictions caused by the pandemic may have put business owner Kerry Glaesmer against the ropes into the first four months of 2021.
Despite a 50 percent loss of business in 2020, the specialty retailer founded in 1874 is fighting back as the travel industry takes off again.
“July is probably going to be over 2019 sales, which were good,” said Glaesmer, who has run Votruba at 112 E. Front St. since 1988. “You can’t compare it to ‘20.
“Hopefully that is a sign of things to come.”
Compared to the summer of 2020, any sign is a positive one.
Glaesmer said this is the most challenging thing Votruba has endured in his tenure.
“It’s probably the worst thing we’ve been through,” said Glaesmer, saying 2020 was more difficult than when the arrival of malls in Traverse City was supposed to signal the end of downtown business.
When 70 percent of your business is luggage and travel, it is easy to see why 2020 was a punch to the gut for Votruba.
“It was very hard, especially last summer,” Glaesmer said. “We have a lot of international travel: People coming, people going. We didn’t have any of that last year. Nobody was traveling domestically either.
“Luggage is a big part of the business and I wasn’t selling any of it.”
He said some items sold well in the store with its original hardwood floors, but not enough to make up the difference.
“Some of our other stuff sold really well during that time, but not enough to offset the luggage,” Glaesmer said. “My small leather goods and handbags sold very well.”
Votruba, which began with Frank Votruba’s harness shop, was closed in 2020 for two weeks in March, all of April and the first three weeks of May.
“Luckily those are our slowest months,” Glaesmer said. “It would have been devastating if we would have closed during the summer time or right before Christmas.”
Even after reopening for business, Glaesmer said it took until April 2021 before any sense of “normalcy” returned.
“It was very slow,” he said. “I pretty much figured that would happen, that it would take awhile to get back going. We didn’t have the people last summer we normally had.”
Like a lot of other retail businesses, Votruba is now facing supply-chain issues. Glaesmer said he received a shipment last week from an order submitted two months ago.
He said the usual turnaround time is two weeks, three at the most.
“This summer has been really good,” Glaesmer reiterated. “Our biggest problem now is getting merchandise. Everything is slow and delayed.”
Votruba not only struggled with a downturn in the travel industry, but the store’s customer base is also heavy with those from outside of the area.
Glaesmer said the store also has a strong local base — area customers will often see something online and come in and purchase it, the reverse of what a lot of local stores report.
“We have people that stop in every year,” he said. “We get to know them and where they’re from.
“There are a lot of people up here. We’re seeing a lot of the people that come up every year and stop in. They say, ‘We don’t have a store like this where we’re from.’ When I ask them where they’re from, they say, ‘Chicago or Detroit.’”
Or Kansas City in the case of one family who visited Votruba late Monday morning.
“I love coming into luggage stores,” said Sybil Chandler, who said the Traverse City store was similar to one in Overland Park, Kansas. “I always find something I need.
“It’s good, quality stuff, too,” added Chandler, who left Votruba with a multiple USB charger, proudly noting it was also on sale.
To help specialty retailers like Votruba bounce back from the effects of the pandemic, the store is part of the newly formed United Luggage Dealers Associates. The ULDA succeeds the National Luggage Dealers Association, founded in 1925.
“They had to reorganize,” Glaesmer said of the ULDA. “They were hit pretty hard as a buying association.”
The ULDA is on a mission to help “retailers improve their buying and negotiating power, stock exclusive merchandise, market more effectively, share their industry knowledge and enhance vendor relations,” according to a release.
The ULDA is forecasting the luggage market to generate almost $23 billion in sales by 2025.
“Our members are travel specialists who have all the latest travel and business accessories to make travel and work life more enjoyable,” ULDA CEO Ronald Levine said in the release. “We survived the pandemic, and now we’re on the cusp of a great resurgence in travel. It’s my mission to help our members succeed.
“Consolidation in retail has meant fewer choices for consumers when it comes to finding stores that meet their needs. Retailers like Votruba’s will aim to enhance the specialty store experience and continue to build customer loyalty with both consumer and corporate Traverse City shoppers.”
Besides, it’s something Votruba has been doing since 1874, making it one of the oldest businesses in Traverse City. Behind the store is a building where customers took horse-drawn buggies for repairs.
“Park Place was here before us,” Glaesmer said. “That’s the only one I know that’s older. We have a good history.
“That’s why I never changed the name. Nobody would know who we were.”
William Votruba, the son of Frank and Amelia (Bartack) Votruba, took over operations of the store with his wife, Gretchen, during the 1920s. Earl and Martha Glaesmer bought the store in 1965, according to Kerry Glaesmer.
Earl and Martha Glaesmer’s three children — Diana, Gregory and Kerry — were all involved in the store. Kerry Glaesmer took the reins when his father died in 1988.
The 70-year-old Glaesmer, who employs two others at the store, is still running things.
Votruba is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
It’s open fewer hours than in previous years and is closed on Sunday. Glaesmer said he wouldn’t mind having someone else take over, but is proud the store is still in operation after the pandemic and still going after nearly 150 years.
“I’ve been doing it for almost 50 years; I think that’s enough,” Glaesmer joked. “But I’ve enjoyed it. It’s like that old saying, ‘It’s not work if you enjoy what you do.’”
