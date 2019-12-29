TRAVERSE CITY — Churn is a theme that ran like a long unbroken thread through the tapestry of local business news in 2019.
Other major business stories of 2019 included the continuing shortage of workers in general and in the building trades in particular; a construction boom in and an around downtown Traverse City; the addition of more summer-season flights (several non-stop) into and out of Cherry Capital Airport; and efforts at Discovery Pier to attract more cruise ship traffic.
A cherry industry effort to tax unfairly priced imports of dried cherries from Turkey — led by northwest Lower Michigan cherry processors — marched through the halls of Washington D.C. all year. The effort is supported by Sen. Gary Peters (D-Michigan), who testified before the U.S. International Trade Commission on Dec. 3. The ITC is expected to issue a final determination on the request for import duties on or about Jan. 21.
Financial institutions made their mark on downtown Traverse City in 2019:
- Honor Bank opened a branch at the corner of Union and Eighth streets, and unveiled plans for a four-story commercial building at 415 E. Front St. that will house commercial lending staff and tenants.
- Michigan State University Federal Credit Union announced in May it would open two Traverse City locations. It plans to soon open a location at 312 S. Union St., and will begin construction of a second full-service branch at 3750 N. U.S. 31 South in late spring.
- 4Front Credit Union in 2019 began construction of an administrative center at the corner of West Front and Pine streets. The four-story building could be ready for use by the end of 2020.
Sanctuary Handcrafted Goods owner Christie Minervini in August was named one of the Top 10 Retailers to Watch at the inaugural Retail Renaissance awards, part of NY NOW.
Readers of www.Record-Eagle.com were most engaged in 2019 by our September story announcing the closing of the Ruby Tuesday restaurant in East Bay Township. The bigger story, though, is that 2019 was an active year for both openings and closings across a wide swath of the retail and service industries. Churn — the regular process of business turnover — seemed particularly rapid this year.
The No. 3 most-read business story of the year dealt with the October closing of a Wendy’s franchise in East Bay Township (the franchisee plans to build a replacement elsewhere in town). Coming in at No. 7 was the closing of the La Senorita restaurant on Garfield Avenue (the La Senorita at 2455 U.S. 31 south of town remains open).
Locally owned restaurants in Traverse City also closed in 2019:
- RAMS on Union Street opened in January and closed this fall.
- Ham Bonz on Eighth Street closed in early summer.
- Alley’s Market closed in August.
- Uptown Dogs on Union Street closed in September.
- The Robby’s group opened a third restaurant early in 2019, then closed both it and Robby’s TC Taqueria and Mexicana, 830 E. Front St., which had opened in 2014 (Owners Rosalba “Robby” Montes and Michael Leko still operate Robby’s Mexican and Spanish Cuisine at 1796 S. Garfield Ave.).
- Harvest on Front Street went dark in November.
Those closures were balanced by the openings or expansions of new restaurants to serve area diners, including:
- Broomstack Kitchen & Taphouse opened in February at 172 W. Burdickville Rd. in Maple City.
- Park Street Café opened in late spring.
- Grand Traverse Salad Company opened in June at the corner of Cass and South Airport Road.
- The Agave Mexican Grill on the south side of town moved from next to Buffalo Wild Wings into the food court inside Grand Traverse Mall.
Churn also was visible across Traverse City’s retail scene:
- Hobby Lobby opened in Buffalo Ridge Center in January.
- HomeGoods opened in Grand Traverse Crossing in June.
- Gander Outdoors closed on Dec. 2. The Traverse City store had closed once before. It locked the doors in 2017 when owner Gander Mountain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. But Camping World Holdings, Inc. bought rights to the name, took over lease locations, and reopened some stores — including Traverse City — under the Gander Outdoors name. Camping World Holdings in September announced it would convert some locations to recreational vehicle stores and would close others. The Traverse City location apparently wasn’t deemed suitable for an RV business.
- Jeff Lindberg, owner of The Armory gun shop, 807 Airport Access Road, announced in June that he planned to close the store by the end of the year.
- The owners of Pleva’s Meats in Cedar announced this month that the iconic sausage shop, which has done business in Leelanau County for 73 years, will close Feb. 1. General Manager Andrew Pleva, son of owners Tom and Connie Pleva, said the family is seeking a partner that would allow the continued production of Plevalean, a beef/cherry sausage blend that has sold strongly since former store owner Ray Pleva created it in 1993.
West Side Beverage, 912 W. Front St., broke ground in November on a $1.1 million expansion project that will double retail space and add a pair of second-floor two-bedroom condominium units.
The Keith J. Charters Traverse City State Park isn’t exactly a business, but it made the list of most-viewed business 2019 stories on www.Record-Eagle.com.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources closed the campground in September for an enhancement project that includes electrical service upgrades and a new restroom building. The 348-site campground (plus group camping area and two rental cabins) is set to reopen May 15.
