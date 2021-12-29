TRAVERSE CITY — Effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continued to drag on business throughout 2021, though there were economic bright spots.
Tourism rebounded in northern Michigan, as did traffic through Cherry Capital Airport, and real estate prices continued to rise.
Employers scrambled to find workers, supply chain issues rolled through the retail market and restaurants were served up a big helping of social distancing limitations.
Telehealth blossomed this year, Hagerty went public, and a parade of federal funding programs helped keep northern Michigan businesses afloat.
Here’s a roundup of 2021’s top business stories.
Worker shortage
Employers continued to adjust to a new paradigm in 2021.
Gone are the days when a help-wanted ad reliably delivered dozens or even hundreds of applicants anxious to serve. Supposed reasons behind the “Great Resignation,” as some call it, are disputed, but the fact remains that millions of Americans exited the workforce this year. Early retirement, a swivel to self-employment, a switch of career or simply giving up are possible reasons some decided 2021 was the year to stop working.
Whatever the reason, many employers responded by raising wages, increasing benefits, making jobs more flexible. There likely will be long-lasting changes to the employment market.
“We lost a lot of people during the pandemic who did not come back to hospitality — they switched industries,” Trevor Tkach, president and CEO of Traverse City Tourism. said recently.
Supply chain issues
The run on toilet paper that made headlines in 2020 was not repeated in 2021.
But shoppers occasionally were greeted by random empty or near-empty shelves at various time of the year. Supplies of chicken ran short in late winter 2021, giving restaurant chain Buffalo Wild Wings a bit of a squeeze. Then it was fish sticks, then tiny packets of ketchup, then pet food.
Each shortage stemmed from different causes, but all resulted in the occasional empty shelf at the supermarket.
COVID-19 and its variants put several kinks in the global supply chain. Factors like workforce, manufacturing and transportation wreaked havoc with the nature of global supply and demand, and confused distribution of domestic goods.
“Between 55 and 60 percent of what we order, we get,” Jim Sommerville, director of operation’s at Oleson’s Food Stores in Traverse City said in October. “On a good day we get 70 percent. Perishables are a little better, about 70 percent and above.”
A shortage of cream cheese this fall caused at least one New Jersey cheesecake producer to stop production.
Last week, the maker of Philadelphia Cream Cheese offered 18,000 $20 digital coupons that allowed consumers to save on any holiday desert that didn’t require cream cheese as an ingredient.
Tourism rebounds
Travelers flowed through northwest Lower Michigan at an impressive rate in 2021.
Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore saw record-high visitor numbers in July and August 2020 as travelers burst out of restrictive cabin-fever mode as the original pandemic restrictions eased in northern Michigan. The park’s record of 592,404 visitors was set in July 2020.
The park had slightly fewer visitors in July and August this year, but numbers in every month January through June, and in September and October, were up in 2021 from 2020.
Park administrators appreciated the more spread-out visitor load. The flow dropped off in November, when visitor numbers at the park were down from 41,641 in 2020 to 23,117 in 2021.
Traveler interest in the Traverse City region appears to be on the upswing in shoulder seasons and throughout the year.
The Traverse City Tourism website — TraverseCity.com — in 2021 has served 2.6 million web sessions, more than 2020 total of 2.3 million.
Airport numbers soar
Airlines are returning their schedules to levels between 80 and 90 percent of 2019, before the pandemic drastically reduced flights. The U.S. lifted an international travel ban in early November.
Destinations across the United States are recovering very differently depending on their strength in the leisure markets, according to Cherry Capital Airport Director Kevin Klein. Some airports still have depressed passenger numbers. Cherry Capital hosted a record number of commercial passengers in 2021.
This summer was Cherry Capital’s busiest ever.
The airport handled 112,926 airline passengers in July. That’s 21.9 percent above than the airport’s previous monthly record that was set in July 2019 — and 209.9 percent higher than in pandemic-stressed July 2020.
“Cherry Capital Airport has now recorded TWO record breaking months back-to-back June, 2021 and now July, 2021,” Airport Director Kevin Klein said in an August release.
For the 10 months through October, the airport had handled 537,154 passenger movements, more than twice the 259,229 it saw in the same period in 2020.
Hagerty goes public
Hagerty CEO McKeel Hagerty said the addition of some public ownership of the Traverse City auto lifestyle brand and classic car insurer won’t change much, but will allow the company to grow faster.
“We did this not just to expand the company, but to be able to accelerate a number of strategic moves that we were doing and envisioning in the future to create more value for members. It gives us more resources to build on our dreams for the business,” said Hagerty.
Listing on the New York Stock Exchange on Dec. 6 followed Hagerty’s business combination with Aldel Financial Inc., a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).
The transaction valued Hagerty at $3.1 billion. Hagerty insures 2 million vehicles, including 11.9 percent of the nation’s 10.8 million pre-1981 classic automobiles.
The company was created in 1984 by Frank and Louise Hagerty, McKeel’s parents. Hagerty is one of Traverse City’s largest employers, with 760 workers in town and 790 elsewhere.
Real estate prices rise
Median home prices consistently have run higher in 2021 than in 2020 in the five-county region including Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties.
The October median sales price across the five counties was $325,000, according to Aspire North Realtors, a 6.5 percent increase over the $305,000 seen in October 2020. In September, the median price was $323,500 in 2021 and $270,000 in 2020 — a 19.8 percent increase.
“Some of the numbers that we’ve seen indicate that we’re getting people coming in from outside the region,” said Kim Pontius, CEO of Aspire North Realtors, the region’s real estate association.
“But there’s a lot of inter-regional activity — because a lot of people have been renting for the last couple of years, waiting for an opportunity to jump into the market.”
The number of sales in both September and October were down, an indication that available inventory of homes for sale has declined.
Telehealth catches on
Telehealth became widespread reality in 2020 and continued to grow in 2021 as people adjusted to the realities of pandemic life.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, a routine chat with a doctor usually involved a drive and a waiting room. Coronavirus and associated social distancing guidelines changed that.
“We were laying out our strategy for all of telehealth” a year ago, said Chelsea Szfranski, Munson system director of digital health. “And then COVID hit and everything changed very quickly.”
Televisits increased in 2020 for the obvious reason that meeting in person suddenly became unwise — because of the way coronavirus can be transmitted. A second reason is that the government relaxed rules that previously had limited remote consultations.
“Pre-COVID, there were a lot of federal restrictions on the ability to provide video visits to patients in their home,” said Chelsea Szfranski, Munson system director of digital health.
“You really had to be in a clinic and doing a video visit with another provider for that to be reimbursed by Medicare and a lot of commercial payers. So it just wasn’t first on our list. But we realized, with COVID, it would be a good opportunity to keep people out of the clinics, keep our practice and our patients safe.
“The federal government relaxed a lot of those restrictions and allowed us to then expand, very quickly, video visits in our practices. We went from doing, really, no video visits, to implementing a video visit platform.”
Patients, health care providers and insurance companies all seem to be embracing telehealth.
Priority Health on Jan. 1 launched MyPriority Telehealth PCP insurance plans, designed for consumers who seek health coverage that is virtual-first and who are comfortable with online interactions with providers.
It’s unclear if companies will continue to be receptive to telehealth after the pandemic winds down.
“That goes back to who’s in the government’s ear,” said Dr. Joan M. Griner, who practices with Associates in Dermatology in Traverse City.
“I know the oncologists do a lot of their visits by telehealth now, so I would imagine their medical societies are probably lobbying Congress to make sure this becomes a more permanent solution. I think rural health care communities would also hopefully be lobbying.”
