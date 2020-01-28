TRAVERSE CITY — Tom’s Food Markets Inc. President Christine Kuhnke died on Jan. 20, peacefully but unexpectedly. She was 61.
She was the granddaughter of company founder Tom Deering and the daughter of Dan Deering, the longtime driving force behind the chain of five grocery stores.
Kuhnke’s sister, Jane Deering-Zimmerman, continues to serve on the board of directors, according to a post on the company’s website that announced Kuhnke’s death.
“Tom’s Food Markets continues to be a Traverse City area family-owned business,” the post stated.
Kuhnke graduated from Traverse City High School in 1976, earned a business degree from Western Michigan University. She pursued a career as a mortgage lender, and joined the Tom’s executive team in 2005.
As company president, Kuhnke continued her father’s commitment to the Traverse City community through the development and support of local farms and businesses.
She is survived by her husband, Larry; her mother, Ann (Robert) Witkop; five sisters; two stepdaughters; and many nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
Her father, Dan Deering, died in March 2019.
Visitation for Kuhnke will be on Thursday, Jan. 30, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home. Visitation is also scheduled from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Old Mission Peninsula, with a funeral mass, officiated by Father Ben Rexroat, immediately following. Burial will be a private family service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Impact 100 TC, 526 W. 14th St., #264, Traverse City, MI 49685; www.impacttc.org.
A full obituary appeared in Sunday’s Record-Eagle.
