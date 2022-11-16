TRAVERSE CITY — Three Munson Healthcare facilities received 'A' grades for fall 2022 from The Leapfrog Group.
A total of 81 Michigan hospitals were given letter grades in the 10 year anniversary of the Hospital Safety Grades. Of the 81 given letter grades, 32.5% of state facilities received an A, ranking Michigan 19th, according to a release from the Leapfrog Group.
Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital and Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital received A grades in fall 2022.
McLaren Northern Michigan in Petoskey received a B grade for fall 2022. Munson Healthcare Otsego Memorial Hospital in Gaylord received a C grade.
An independent national watchdog group, The Leapfrog Group "examines hospital quality and safety" before assigning grades of A, B, C, D, and F.
Munson Medical in Traverse City and Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital both maintained their A grades from the spring 2022 rankings while Cadillac improved from a B to an A.
Munson Medical Center President Matt Wille commended the ongoing efforts of staff that resulted in top grade. The hospital also received an “A” during Leapfrog’s spring review.
"I am grateful for and proud of the amazing work that occurs here every day,” Munson Medical Center President Matt Wille said in a release. "Our staff and physicians are dedicated to best practices and outstanding care and that is once again reflected by this Leapfrog recognition."
McLaren Northern Michigan kept its B grade from the spring to the fall while Otsego Memorial dropped from an A to a C in the 2022 survey.
The Leapfrog Group's hospital "methodology is peer-reviewed with results that are free and accessible to the public," according to a release. More information on The Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety Grade is available at hospitalsafetygrade.org.
