Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...From 7 AM Thursday to 7 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&