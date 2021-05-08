SAN FRANCISCO — The Traverse City Whiskey Company tripled up at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.
Led by a double gold from its North Coast Rye, the Traverse City Whiskey Company finished with three medals at the competition.
More than 3,500 entries competed in the event, held April 1-20 at One Market Restaurant in San Francisco. Usually a three-day affair, the second-oldest spirits competition in the world and the oldest in the United States was spread out over three weeks because of COVID-19, according to InsideHook.com.
The field of 56 judges was also trimmed to 30, all located in the United States, according to InsideHook.com, which called the event ‘The Oscars of Booze.’
There were four medal designations in addition to ‘Best in Show’ and ‘Best of Class’ winners. Medal awards were for platinum, double gold, gold, silver and bronze. Double gold was for entries receiving a gold medal rating by all of the judging panel.
The North Coast Rye “is a unique blend of two mash bills,” featuring 1005 rye from the Traverse City Whiskey Company as well as 95 percent rye and 5 percent malted barley sourced, barreled around 120 proof and bottled at 90 proof.
The Special Edition Barrel Proof Straight Rye Whiskey from TCWC earned a gold medal at the competition. The company added a bronze medal for its Michigan Apple Whiskey.
“It’s incredibly rewarding that several of our brands were recognized both in 2021 and previous years,” Traverse City Whiskey Company co-founder Chris Fredrickson said in a release. “Both the North Coast Rye and Signature Edition Barrel Proof Straight Rye Whiskey are unique gems within our whiskey portfolio, which offers something for everyone, from the bourbon novice to the collector and aficionado.”
More information on Traverse City Whiskey is available at www.tcwhiskey.com or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. More information on the competition is available at https://www.sfspiritscomp.com.
