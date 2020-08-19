TRAVERSE CITY — Think moving a piano is a tough task? Try four dozen.
Evola Music muscled into a new location, the first since opening in Traverse City in 2008. Evola Music in late July moved from 976 W. South Airport Road to 1123 E. Eighth St.
Manager Chris Selby is excited to be in the new location, despite needing to move 50 pianos about two miles north.
“That’s after selling a bunch during the moving sale,” Selby said.
Evola Music is just one of three businesses with an ‘E’ predominately in its business name — to open or have plans to open this summer on Eighth Street.
Men’s Emporium, or M.E., is in the process of relocating on Eighth Street, moving seven-tenths of a mile east, from 544 to 1025 E. Eighth St.
“I love the neighborhood and what they’ve done to the street,” Men’s Emporium owner Mike Curths said of staying on the east-west thoroughfare.
Evola Music is located in the storefront formerly occupied by EmpireBlu Vintage Furnishings, which moved 0.9 miles west to become EB2 Vintage at 516 E. Eighth St., the previously home to Top Comics. EB2 Vintage opened Aug. 7 in its new location.
EVOLA MUSIC
Selby began Evola Music in Traverse City in 2008 at the northeast corner of Garfield and South Airport. It is one of four stores — the other three are in suburban Detroit — of a third-generation business owned by Jim Evola that began in 1931.
But the Traverse City location had six rooms for instruction that Selby didn’t really need anymore. Plus the rent was higher in a building with such great vehicle traffic exposure.
“This is a more piano- and keyboard-focused location,” Selby said. “We had a pretty big lesson program at the store. This place has more square footage for pianos and keyboards.”
So Selby moved from a location with some 3,500 square feet to one around 3,200 and considered it a gain because the new location “is all showroom.”
“When people walk in here, they’re like, ‘Wow,’” Selby said. “You just see a line of pianos.”
The six instructors working out of the Garfield and South Airport location all have found new niches at studios around town, Selby said. There is still a referral partnership with those instructors as well as the 100 or so in the area.
Besides, face-to-face instruction has been canceled anyway because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With Zoom or Skype lessons, Selby moved his regular hours to 10 a.m to 6 p.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The store was open by appointment otherwise.
“During COVID we tested the appointment method and it absolutely worked great,” Selby said. “For me I can work less hours. By doing all these things our prices can be more affordable because our overhead is less.”
Selby said he also discovered the pandemic didn’t slow down demand after he was allowed to reopen.
“I know we’ve been very busy with piano sales,” he said. “I think more people are spending time inside and they’re looking for different things for the kids to go. So many other things have been canceled, but you can always play piano.”
COVID-19 did affect plans for the annual Kawai Piano Sale typically held at Interlochen Arts Academy following its Summer Camp. The session was canceled, but the pianos were already ordered.
So for the first time, the sale will be off-campus. Evola Music will host the sale in the new store on Aug. 29, with previews available Aug. 27-28.
MEN’S EMPORIUM
Curths had a very different reason for moving Men’s Emporium.
The store opened in December 2019 in a room at 544 E. Eighth St., inside a bed and breakfast. But the owner sold the building in January and the new owners wanted the store space for another room.
Even without the ownership change, Curths said the he was “starting to bust at the seams.”
So he started investigating another location, but still on Eighth Street.
“I started looking around,” Curths said. “I found a space that was great. It was a great location, it had plenty of parking.”
The new location also allowed Curths to go from 600 square feet to more than 1,500. Curths said he has “been moving slowly” and remodeling some of the new space.
Men’s Emporium will close on Aug. 26 and reopen on Sept. 1 at 1025 E. Eighth St. While moving, M.E. will be open noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. After the move it will be extend hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Men’s Emporium was a recent foray after Curths retired from owning and operating Inside Out Gallery for 14 years.
“I’m that kind of person anyway that says, ‘OK, let’s get back to work,’” Curths said. “I thought about this place a year in my head. It took me (another) year to put the plans on paper.”
The idea behind Men’s Emporium was because “I was looking for some men’s products I couldn’t find,” Curths said.
So the store sells what Curths says is “a lot of the things that I love.”
On Facebook, the men’s lifestyle store — with lifestyle in capital letters for emphasis — is described as “specializing in shaving & grooming ideas & conclusions. An emporium of surrounding one’s self with the accessories & accoutrements of living a positive, fun & fulfilling male lifestyle.”
“I keep trying to bring back Steve McQueen and Ward Cleaver,” Curths said. “It’s this vintage, retro ‘his’ store. I have everything you need.”
Even the way Curths talked about his short-lived retirement has an emphasis squarely on retro.
“I got tired sitting on the couch and watching Bonanza,” he said, adding he can still track down the TV show that aired from September 1959 to January 1973. “I just kind of got antsy.”
EB2 VINTAGE
EB2 Vintage not only moved locations from 1123 to 516 E. Eighth St.
It also changed its name, from EmpireBlu Vintage Furnishings.
Owner Carla Weaver said the renaming was intentional after EmpireBlu shut down June 1 because of the pandemic.
“We had to change, we had to pivot, we had to morph,” Weaver said. “We had to shut it down and start over again.
“I loved everything about EmpireBlu, but we needed to change and it worked — knock on wood. At least for (the first) 10 days.”
EB2 Vintage opened on Aug. 7 in the renovated former home of Top Comics at 516 E. Eighth St. Just like the new name, the ‘2’ is not a coincidence.
“We opened a new location with a new way to do business,” Weaver said. “We have two ways to shop.”
First there is the store itself and — if or when the business is shut down again — eb2vintage.com. But there’s also the Rosie Collection (named after the store dog). Weaver can pull up on her iPad showing everything her vendors have on hand in their locations.
“If you find something you like, I can have it in the store in a day or two or you can go to the vendor and see it in person,” she said. “It allows us to have twice as much inventory as we have inside the store.”
Weaver said EB2 currently has 47 vendors offering “everything from earrings to a huge piece of furniture.” Weaver said the number of vendors is four or five more than EmpireBlu had as its peak.
EmpireBlu opened on Woodmere Avenue in 2014 and two years later moved to Eighth Street.
Weaver said raising money for nonprofits and serving as a Rotarian has helped the business generate a following. But even the response to the shutdown surprised her.
She said there was only two weeks between closing EmpireBlu and signing the lease for EB2.
“I was blown away,” Weaver said. “We received more than 800 phone calls, texts, letters and emails. It was amazing. People have been so kind and so supportive. I had no idea.
“I love this community and I love being a part of it.”
