TRAVERSE CITY — Knocking on wood with crossed fingers, this will be the year for the inaugural Spring Beer Festival.
Originally scheduled to make its debut in May of 2020, and then in 2021, the third attempt for the Michigan Brewers Guild Spring Beer Festival in Traverse City is scheduled for May 7, 2022, from 1-7 p.m. As with each of the previous two attempts, the event is scheduled for Turtle Creek Stadium, 333 Stadium Drive (U.S. 31 South).
"We're kind of tongue-in-cheek calling this the third annual inaugural Spring Beer Festival," Michigan Brewers Guild Executive Director Scott Graham joked.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. online at MiBeer.com. Tickets are $50 per person in advance, plus service fees.
Michigan Brewers Guild Enthusiast Member pre-sale tickets opened Feb. 8. Enthusiast membership is $35 a year and also allows entrance to MBG festivals an hour before the general public, which Graham said is probably more important to members than first crack at tickets.
Designated driver tickets are $10 for those age 21 and over who wish to attend the festival, but not drink.
Tickets are $60 per person the day of the event.
The Michigan Brewers Guild announced in late October 2019 that the first Spring Beer Festival was coming to Traverse City on May 16, 2020. But shortly after tickets went on sale in early March, the event was canceled because of COVID-19.
COVID concerns scrubbed the Spring Beer Festival scheduled for May 8, 2021. In late June 2021, the guild announced plans to bring the "Michigan August Beer Festival — North" to Traverse City on Aug. 28, but that was quickly canceled.
The guild was able to hold a pair its annual events, U.P. Fall Beer Festival in Marquette in September and the Detroit Fall Beer Festival in Detroit.
"We had two festivals in the fall and we're on track for the Winter Beer Festival (Feb. 26 at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park) in a couple of weeks," Graham said. "I think we're going to be OK (for Traverse City)."
Ever since the guild announced it was coming to Traverse City in late 2019, Graham has been eager to hold one in northern Michigan, especially after the baseball franchise were purchased by group of investors led by owners of the West Michigan Whitecaps in September 2018.
"This festival in northern lower Michigan is a great addition to the geographical footprint of our events and we are sure there will be a lot of enthusiasm in Traverse City and the surrounding area," Graham said in a release. "It is great to expand our partnership with the team at the Pit Spitters and add to the years-long relationship we have had in producing our Winter Beer Festival in Comstock Park."
Registration for breweries to participate in the Traverse City event begins right after tickets go on sale. Graham said those deadlines and related information has been communicated with member breweries.
"They'll be coming from all over," he said.
The MBG 2022 festival schedule includes the Traverse City event plus:
- Winter Beer Festival – Feb. 23 at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park. Tickets are on sale now at www.mibeer.com/Events/winter-beer-festival-1.
- Summer Beer Festival – July 22-23 at Riverside Park in Ypsilanti. General admission tickets go on sale on April 28 at 10 a.m.
- U.P. Fall Beer Festival – Sept. 10 at Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette. General admission tickets go on sale on June 30 at 10 a.m.
- Detroit Fall Beer Festival – Oct. 22 at Eastern Market in Detroit. General admission tickets go on sale on Aug. 4 at 10 a.m.
More information on each festival is available at MiBeer.com/events.
Formed in 1997, the Michigan Brewers Guild represents nearly 300 member breweries. The Guild is a passionate beer community that believes in quality artisanship, bold character, fun, responsibility and pushing the boundaries. The mission of the Guild is to promote and protect the Michigan beer industry with an overarching goal to help locally brewed beer attain 20 percent of all beer sales in the state by 2025.
Michigan’s brewing industry contributes more than 21,000 full-time jobs and $872 million in labor income, with a total economic impact of over $2.5 billion. In terms of overall number of breweries, microbreweries and brewpubs, Michigan ranks #6 in the nation — supporting its title as “The Great Beer State.”
