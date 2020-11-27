TRAVERSE CITY — The Workshop Brewing Company responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by introducing a new menu and adding a canning line.
Pandemic financial conditions have been challenging for local brewpubs including The Workshop, 221 Garland St.
“You would have been hard-pressed to design a business more vulnerable to the current state of affairs,” said founder Pete Kirkwood. “We are a business that relied on humans gathering together in a physical space to create community.
“So if people can’t get together, people can’t eat and drink together, people can’t listen to live music — what even is The Workshop? That’s the question we keep having to answer over and over again.
“It’s been extremely hard, and we can’t continue this way indefinitely. But we’re committed to hanging in there.”
Kirkwood and his family were vacationing in Argentina when the pandemic came into focus in March.
“While we were there, a few things happened,” Kirkwood said. “One of them was we fell in love with empanadas. And the other one was the pandemic.”
He and his family cut their trip short and returned to Traverse City before borders were closed.
Then the business soul-searching began.
“When the initial lockdown happened back in March, we just shut down hard for awhile. We just kind of had to think everything through, figure out what our strategy was going to be,” said Kirkwood.
Kirkwood had been considering adding a canning line. The pandemic made the ability to can the business’ beer — so it could be sold in quantity for consumption off premises — an immediate requirement.
“We decided to pull the trigger on the canning line during that period when we locked down hard early in the pandemic. We knew that, even if we couldn’t be open, people would still want to drink our fine craft beer. So we started brainstorming ways to get that out there,” said Kirkwood.
“The canning line, we rushed that through as fast as we could.”
The Workshop began selling canned beer two months ago. That was just one change the pandemic forced on The Workshop. Like all food service businesses, social distancing guidelines have forced massive changes in the way restaurants and taverns operate.
“It pushed us,” said Kirkwood. “It’s pushed us in all different ways. We’re having to reinvent our business model on a weekly basis. If we don’t figure out how to take control of our circumstances, then our circumstances are going to take control of us.”
Concentrating on empanada production is another outgrowth of pandemic conditions. When he became enamored of empanadas in Argentina, he immediately began thinking about how he could add them to The Workshop’s offerings. An empanada is a small pastry pie with a filling. The word derives from the Spanish verb “empanar,” which means “coated in bread.”
While in Argentina, Kirkwood thought he might use empanadas as a small addition to The Workshop’s normal menu, perhaps served from a food truck.
“They’re authentic, they’re delicious, they’re craft, they’re hand-made, and they go great with beer,” he said.
But the coronavirus and social distancing measures bestowed new benefits on the empanada.
“When the pandemic happened, I realized ... you can eat them without utensils, they’re really good to go, they’re still true to our values about making things from scratch, and they go great with beer,” Kirkwood said. “So then I realized, instead of being a food truck thing, it really could be the way we pivoted our kitchen in a way that was more likely to be successful during the pandemic.”
The Workshop is offering empanadas hot for take-out or par-cooked (partly cooked and ready to be heated up by the buyer). It also has added several side dishes to the menu and began offering packages that combine food and beer.
“One thing I’m most excited about is our new ‘Chicken Dinner toolbox’ offering,” Chef Bret Philips said in a release. “It includes an entire baked crispy chicken, four sides and two crowlers of beer or pop for only $44.”
A crowler is large can that the brewer can fill with beer or soda, then seal on the spot for transport off site.
Installation of the canning line, Kirkwood said, allowed the The Workshop to offer a 20 percent discount on canned beer by the case. The business is offering a similar discount on branded merchandise.
