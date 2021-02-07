TRAVERSE CITY — It’s hard to win a battle against a company called The War Zone.
The War Zone, a “High Powered Nerf” event played indoors, topped three other start-up companies for the $500 top prize at TCNewTech’s monthly Pitch Night on Feb. 2.
Based in Traverse City, The War Zone edged out HedgeHog Health for the $500 cash prize. The Pitch Night prize was sponsored by 4Front Credit Union.
“That was awesome,” The War Zone co-founder Matthew Elliott said. “We had some good competition. There were some other really good ideas.
“I think we may have had a little bit of hometown advantage, being the only one based solely in Traverse City.”
“It was (close) between them and HedgeHog Health, which also had a lot of ties to Traverse City,” TCNewTech Executive Director Jennfier Szubnko said. “Four of the (HedgeHog Health) board members have connections to Traverse City, so I think that had something to do with it.”
Co-founder David Batdorf and Elliott signed a lease at 1407 Woodmere Ave. to house The War Zone a year ago. The building is adjacent to The Warrior Combat Academy the duo operates at 1421 Woodmere Ave.
Elliott said The War Zone has operated “in different pockets” since opening because of state business restrictions relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Now we’re back to running open plays and league plays,” Elliott said.
The War Zone is billed as bringing first-person shooter video games to life inside an arena using Nerf guns.
Elliott said popular video games like Call of Duty, Fortnite and Battlefield were used to create more than eight different game modes, which includes the ability to level up and unlock special features not available to all players.
Like laser tag, The War Zone has automatic scoring.
But Elliott said the Nerf aspect adds an element laser tag does not.
“It’s pretty similar,” Elliott said. “We have the additional benefit to physically contacted with the ammunition. It ends up being a greater benefit to the player.”
Despite a lack of continuous operation, Elliott said the business has built up enough of a following “to take this to the next level.”
Elliott said the $500 prize will be used to continue the establishment of the Traverse City facility as well as to open a second Grand Rapids location a year from now. Elliott said the company is interested in franchising The War Zone beyond that.
The other presenters at Pitch Night were:
- Gaurav Goomer, of DC Wellness, Inc. According to its website, MyLifeWell is “a personal wellness hub, designed for you to find everything related to wellness, fitness, traveling and shopping. Find a wellness option that best fits your lifestyle needs.” Based in Battle Creek, the company is seeking its first significant round of venture capital funding.
- Samir Tendulkar, of Khal Inc. According to www.khal.com, Khal is a platform for professional chefs and cooking enthusiasts. Based in New Jersey and seeking seed money and a first round of investment, Khal users add unique recipes and cook other people’s dishes, which creates a a lot of content for the platform.
- Parker Lynch of HedgeHog Health. According to www.hedgehoghealth.com, the company offers “Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Parent Coaching.” The device is “a patented fidget computer mouse specifically designed to aid children and adults who are diagnosed with Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).”
Each of the entrepreneurs had five minutes to pitch their startup to the online-only audience, followed by five minutes of questions from the live stream audience.
The audience had two minutes to vote via text message and selected The War Zone as the February winner.
TCNewTech’s Virtual Pitch Night is broadcast live from 20Fathoms, taking advantage of its fiber internet from main sponsor Michigan Broadband.
The next TCNewTech Pitch Night, which can be viewed live on TCNewTech’s Facebook page or YouTube channel, is scheduled for March 2 beginning at 6 p.m.
Apply to pitch at future events at https://tcnewtech.org/pitch or by contacting Szunko at executivedirector@tcnewtech.org.
